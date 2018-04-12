Blind, Dark Hearted Individuals Damaging Schools: CE Abdullah

(Last Updated On: April 12, 2018 7:28 pm)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah inaugurated a new building of Kabul Accounting and Management Institute in the capital on Thursday.

The building has been constructed with financial assistance of Turkey and leadership of education ministry.

During the opening ceremony, Abdullah said that blind and dark hearted individuals are damaging schools, madrassas and education centers while majority of Afghans are making efforts to build foundation of schools in the country.

He said the government makes efforts to improve quality of education in educational centers.

At the event, Minister of Education Mohammad Mirwais Balkhi said that Afghanistan’s education have to walk a long-path and gradually reach to growth and development, adding that the country still lacks presenting well-educated students and that it is something as the government was working in this regard.

This comes as according to reports due to ongoing violence, about 1000 schools have been closed across the country. More recently, at least 70 schools have been closed and 30,000 deprived of education in northern Jawzjan province.