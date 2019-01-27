Blaze at Kabul’s Mandawi Market Causes Huge Loss

(Last Updated On: January 27, 2019)

A massive fire broke out in the footwear section of Kabul’s Mandawi market on Sunday morning, destroying over 200 businesses in the capital.

Eyewitnesses said that the blaze broke out at around 06:30 am in a shoe store in the market and quickly spread to nearby shops in the market.

“The firefighters had arrived, but were failed to extinguish the blaze,” an eyewitness told Ariana News.

Eyewitnesses said that electric failure has caused the market to catch fire. However, the Interior Ministry said that it has launched an investigation into the incident.

Najib Danish, spokesman of the ministry also said that they have arrested at least 13 people including two individuals who have robbed about 20 million Pakistan rupees during today’s fire incident.

Khwaja Masoom, head of Mandawi Market Union, meanwhile, said that hundreds of shops were destroyed in the incident; “each shop owners have suffered $100,000 to $200,000 financial losses.”

Mandawi market in Kabul – is one of the largest markets in the city, selling everything from fresh produce and dried fruits to clothing and footwear.