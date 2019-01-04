Blaze at Fuel Station in Kabul Leaves Three Killed, 46 Wounded

(Last Updated On: January 4, 2019)

Three people have been killed and 46 others wounded after a blaze erupted at a fuel station in the capital Kabul on Thursday night, an official said.

The incident took place in Abdulhaq square in Kabul’s PD9, burning multiple nearby buildings including Kabul tower.

Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public health said that three people were killed and 46 others including women and children were injured in the incident.

This comes after an electronics market caught fire in Kabul’s PD1 in November last year, which incurred millions of Afghanis losses to the shop owners.

Separately, a market caught fire in PD1 of Jalalabad City in eastern Nangarhar province on Friday morning.

Local security authorities said the fight fighters engaged in extinguishing the fire and that efforts are underway to shift the stocks of the market to safe places. No casualties reported.