An explosion occurred in Kabul police district 13, in Dasht-e Barchi area of the capital at around 11:30am (local Time) today, Police confirmed.

There are no reports of the possible casualties.

This comes as another blast took place in Shar-e Naw area of Kabul PD10 at around 12:00 (Local Time).

The story will be updated as soon as new details becomes available.