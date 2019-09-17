Blasts Occurred Close to Ghani’s Election Campaign Gathering in Parwan

(Last Updated On: September 17, 2019)

Two Blasts occurred near to Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s election campaign gathering in northern Parwan province.

The blast took place at Jangal Bagh area of Charikar city at around 11:40 am on Tuesday.

The incident happened as a result of a sticky bomb attached to a police vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry said in a statement that the explosions inflicted no casualty.

However, Ariana News correspondent from the attack scene said that four killed and 2 injured were taken to the hospitals so far.

The statement further said Ghani’s campaign event is continuing at the moment, despite blasts.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.