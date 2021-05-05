Latest News
Blast Targets Health Workers’ Bus in Kabul
At least one person was killed and three more were wounded in a blast that targeted a bus carrying employees of the public health directorate of Panjshir in Kalakan district, north of the city of Kabul, police said.
Police said that the injured were taken to hospital and the type of mine is being investigated by the technical team.
Kalakan district governor Abdul Ghafoor Popalzai also confirmed the incident added that one person was killed and three more were wounded.
But eyewitnesses said the blast killed one person and wounded 10 more.
Earlier sources said the bus was hit by a roadside bomb blast.
So far no group claimed responsibility for the incident.
Latest News
EU and India call for immediate ceasefire and end to hostilities
The European Union and India have both called for an immediate ceasefire in Afghanistan and said an effective and unconditional cessation of hostilities is essential for creating the appropriate conditions for meaningful peace talks to continue.
Following a meeting between the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in London, the two diplomats said in a joint statement that “a successful peace process requires the Taliban to engage in good faith, with a serious commitment towards finding a political solution. Both sides reiterated the importance of ensuring that the soil of Afghanistan should not be used by terrorist groups to threaten the security of India and the EU”.
Both sides also condemned in the strongest terms all terrorist activities and reaffirmed their strong commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including its financing, the dismantling of terrorist infrastructures and countering radicalisation, to ensure that Afghanistan is never again a safe haven for international terrorism.
They also reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to continue to cooperate, based on their shared interests and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law and respect for human rights, on international and regional issues of common interest on Afghanistan, and to support the country in its path towards peace, security, self-reliance and prosperity.
Calling for respecting and protecting the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, they reaffirmed their strong and continued support to an inclusive, Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process.
In addition they stated “any political settlement in Afghanistan must protect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans, including women, youth and minorities, and build upon the economic, social, political and development gains achieved since 2001 under a democratic constitutional framework.”
Borrell and Jaishankar reiterated that the nature of the peace settlement and its outcome will shape the future of international support and assistance.
They jointly and firmly “condemned the unacceptable level of violence perpetrated against the national forces of Afghanistan and civilians and the targeted assassinations of civil rights activists, media persons and Ulema.”
Reaffirming that security in Afghanistan is intrinsically linked with security in the region, Borrell and Jaishankar agreed upon the need for Afghanistan’s neighbours and regional stakeholders to be active and honest facilitators in promoting a lasting, stable and peaceful resolution of the conflict.
Latest News
60 planeloads of US military gear leaves Afghanistan as drawdown begins
Following Saturday’s official launch of the US troops withdrawal process, military officials have said 60 planeloads of equipment has already been moved out of Afghanistan and a further 1,300 pieces of equipment had been identified for destruction by Tuesday.
The drawdown effort to remove US forces and the equipment spread across Afghanistan was roughly 2% to 6% completed by Tuesday, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.
Stars and Stripes reported the formal retrograde process began Saturday as the Pentagon works to remove more than 3,000 troops, thousands of US contractors and their equipment by September 11, the date that President Joe Biden decided he wanted all American forces to be out of the country.
Stripes reported that Air Force C-17 cargo jets, which the service said can carry about 17,900 pounds of cargo, are running near around-the-clock missions to move military equipment out of Afghanistan in the Pentagon’s largest drawdown effort since it left Iraq in 2011, officials said.
The CENTCOM statement on Tuesday indicated officials intended to provide regular updates on retrograde progress but would give only an estimated range of the completion for security reasons.
CENTCOM also confirmed it had turned over one base to the Afghan National Army — Camp New Antonik in southern Helmand province.
While U.S. forces will leave some gear behind for the Afghan troops and government and destroy some of its gear, the equipment it removes from Afghanistan will largely be moved elsewhere to bolster other military operations around the globe, Stripes quoted officials as saying.
Latest News
Taliban would roll back Afghan women’s rights -U.S. intelligence report
The Taliban “would roll back much” of the progress made in Afghan women’s rights if the Islamist extremists regain national power, according to an assessment released on Tuesday by top U.S. intelligence analysts.
The U.S. National Intelligence Council report likely will reinforce fears that the Taliban will resume the harsh treatment that women and girls suffered under their 1996-2001 rule should the insurgents prevail in a full-blown civil war.
“The Taliban remains broadly consistent in its restrictive approach to women’s rights and would roll back much of the past two decades of progress if the group regains national power,” said the U.S. intelligence community’s top analytical body.
At the same time, the council’s “Sense of the Community Memorandum” said women’s rights likely would be threatened after the U.S.-led military coalition withdraws, a finding reflecting the conservative nature of Afghanistan’s male-dominated society.
“Progress (in women’s rights) probably owes more to external pressure than domestic support, suggesting it would be at risk after coalition withdrawal, even without Taliban efforts to reverse it,” the assessment said.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision last month to withdraw the last 2,500 U.S. troops – triggering a pullout of other foreign forces – is fueling fears Afghanistan could plunge into an all-out civil war that could return the Taliban to power.
Those concerns have been stoked by a deadlock in U.S.-backed peace talks, while the Taliban have intensified attacks on government forces after a missed May 1 deadline for the U.S. troop departure.
Before being ousted by the 2001 U.S.-led invasion, the Taliban imposed a harsh version of Islamic rule that included barring girls from school and women from working outside their homes and prohibiting them from being in public without a male relative.
Women who violated those rules often suffered humiliation and public beatings by the Taliban’s religious police.
The new report, however, noted that many of those practices have continued in government-controlled areas and “years of war have left millions of women maimed, widowed, impoverished and displaced.”
Gains made in women’s right have been touted as a major accomplishment during the 20 years that U.S.-led forces have been deployed, although mostly in urban centers.
The Biden administration has pledged to continue civilian assistance after U.S. troops depart, including to women’s programs. But it has warned that Afghanistan would suffer isolation and sanctions if it backslides on human rights.
A February 2020, U.S.-Taliban accord struck by the Trump administration specified a May 1 deadline for completion of a U.S. troop withdrawal from America’s longest war.
Biden, however, decided to complete the withdrawal before the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks on the United States that triggered the U.S.-led invasion.
EU and India call for immediate ceasefire and end to hostilities
60 planeloads of US military gear leaves Afghanistan as drawdown begins
Taliban would roll back Afghan women’s rights -U.S. intelligence report
Blast Targets Health Workers’ Bus in Kabul
Afghan poet Karim Kabuli dies in US at 105
One third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: study
Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies aged 99
Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036
Gun salutes planned across UK to mark the death of Prince Phillip
Iran’s Zarif blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge
Tawahol: Foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Economic challenges after withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan
Sola: Conflicts intensified as peace efforts are underway
Morning News Show: Third wave of COVID-19 discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Broke out of a fire at a fuel station in Shakar Dara of Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Car bomb kills, wounds dozens in Logar
-
Latest News4 days ago
As US prepared exit, Taliban protected foreign bases, but killed Afghans
-
Latest News4 days ago
SIGAR reports spike in insider attacks against ANDSF members
-
Latest News3 days ago
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kyrgyzstan evacuates over 10,000 people after clashes with Tajikistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul security ramped up as Taliban issues warning against ‘occupying forces’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Al-Qaeda vows ‘war on all fronts’ against US
-
Latest News4 days ago
Extended Troika ‘supports review of Taliban black listing status’