A magnetic IED blast targeted a bus carrying the employees of the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs in PD2 of capital Kabul city on Monday morning, Interior Ministry (MoI) confirmed.

The explosion has occurred at Parwan-e-Do area in PD2 of Kabul city at around 7:45 am on Sunday morning.

Initial reports show that at least ten people were wounded in the blast, MoI said.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.