Blast Reported in Capital Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2019)

An explosion has happened close to the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology in the center of Kabul city on Saturday, an official confirms.

Nastrat Rahimi a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior (MoI) says that the blast took place at around 11:30 local time.

MoI adds that a number of attackers have entered the building of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology and are engaged in shooting exchange with the Afghan security forces.

No casualty has been reported yet.

No individual or group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.