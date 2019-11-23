Blast on Tanker Injures At least One Person in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: November 23, 2019)

A tanker caught fire after a magnetic bomb attached to it went off in the capital of Nangarhar province late on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

The provincial governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani told Ariana News that the incident took place in PD7 area of Jalalabad City.

Khogyani said initial reports suggest that one person was wounded in the blast. He said the tanker was completely burned as a result of the fire.

Immediately there was no claim of responsibility for the explosion.

Nangarhar is among the volatile provinces in east of Afghanistan where the insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of its districts. Last week officials confirmed that Islamic State-Khorasan, also known as Daesh, collapsed in the province following months of fighting.