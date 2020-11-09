Blast Near University Gate in Wardak: Sources

(Last Updated On: November 9, 2020)

Officials of Maidan Wardak province said an explosion happened near the entrance gate of Tabish University in Maidan Shar city on Monday evening.

According to officials Gheyas, a commander of Hezb-e-Islami party, who was a student of law at the political science faculty of the university, was killed in the blast and seven others were wounded.

Obaidullah Sahak, an official from the law and political science faculty of the Tabish University, said one student was killed and eight others wounded.

Wahidullah Akbarzoy, a secretary of Wardak provincial council told Ariana News that the main target was Gheyas, who has been killed.

On the other hand, a source from the Ministry of Interior said on condition of anonymity, to Ariana News, that Gheyas, the commander, has been killed and five other wounded in the blast.

The Hezb-e-Islami party has not yet commented.

