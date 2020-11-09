Latest News
Blast Near University Gate in Wardak: Sources
Officials of Maidan Wardak province said an explosion happened near the entrance gate of Tabish University in Maidan Shar city on Monday evening.
According to officials Gheyas, a commander of Hezb-e-Islami party, who was a student of law at the political science faculty of the university, was killed in the blast and seven others were wounded.
Obaidullah Sahak, an official from the law and political science faculty of the Tabish University, said one student was killed and eight others wounded.
Wahidullah Akbarzoy, a secretary of Wardak provincial council told Ariana News that the main target was Gheyas, who has been killed.
On the other hand, a source from the Ministry of Interior said on condition of anonymity, to Ariana News, that Gheyas, the commander, has been killed and five other wounded in the blast.
The Hezb-e-Islami party has not yet commented.
Danish calls on US to revise Afghan peace process
As peace talks continued in Doha and the war intensified in a number of provinces, second vice president Sarwar Danish on Monday called for a revision and evaluation of the Afghan peace talks with the Taliban by the new US administration.
“We thank all countries who supported the peace process, especially the US, and hope this process undergoes a thorough revision and all sides continue their support in a more responsible way based on the existing realities,” said Danish.
Speaking at an event in Kabul he said the lack of flexibility by the Taliban have caused the Doha negotiations to stall.
“Taliban’s inflexibility is the main cause of existing stalemate in Doha talks,” Danish said.
According to Danish government has released more than 6,000 Taliban prisoners since the Doha agreement, but some of them have returned to the battlefields.
“People of Afghanistan have lost their trust in the peace process and blame the Afghan government for the release of Taliban prisoners while most of the released prisoners have rejoined battlegrounds,” Danish added.
Meanwhile, Danesh said that the US and Taliban agreement as the basis for the ongoing talks in Doha is not acceptable for the Afghan government.
“We did not sign this agreement, were not a side to it, did not approve it, and have no legal responsibility regarding its provisions,” said Danish.
On the other hand Taliban spokesman in Doha, Mohammad Naeem said Sunday the US president-elect Joe Biden will hopefully stick to the Doha agreement signed between the group and the US in February.
It was this “conditions-based” agreement that paved the way for US troops withdrawals and for peace talks between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban.
Doha agreement was signed between the group and the US in February to end the US long lasting war in Afghanistan.
“No mention of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Doha agreement, nor can we legally base it on our negotiations, so we are at a deadlock,” said Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, Afghan State Minister for Peace.
The remarks come amid stalled talks as neither side has been unable to agree on the agenda for the talks.
4 killed, 36 wounded in Kandahar car bomb explosion
At least four civilians were killed and 34 others including policemen were wounded Sunday night in a car bomb explosion in Maiwand district of Kandahar province, local officials said Monday.
According to officials the blast happened near a police outpost in the district and women and children were also wounded in the blast.
Eyewitnesses said that many shops, houses and the outpost have been damaged and some people were trapped under the ruins.
This comes as local officials in Kandahar said on Sunday that more than 200 civilians have been killed or wounded in clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban in various districts of the province.
Health officials said in the past 17 days at least 57 dead and 99 wounded people have been brought to the hospitals.
Human Rights Commission’s local office in Kandahar said that both sides have not paid attention to civilian’s lives in the clashes.
According to the human rights officials the casualties were caused by roadside mines and airstrikes.
This comes as heavy clashes have been ongoing in Arghandab, Maiwand, Zharay and Panjwayee districts of Kandahar between the Afghan forces and Taliban.
Taliban hopeful Biden with stick to Trump’s Doha deal
Taliban spokesman in Doha, Mohammad Naeem said Sunday the US president-elect Joe Biden will hopefully stick to the Doha agreement signed between the group and the US in February.
It was this “conditions-based” agreement that paved the way for US troops withdrawals and for peace talks between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban.
However, the talks, which started on September 12 have since stalled.
Naeem meanwhile told journalists that the agreement was in the interests of the US and should not be subject to change.
“It (the agreement) serves the interest of the Afghan nation and the interest of the American nation. It should not be subject to any significant change and should be implemented in the form in which it is agreed upon,” Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said.
“It is our expectation that the ongoing peace process and the agreement with the US government will remain on track,” Naeem said.
According to the Doha agreement, the Taliban are not to attack international forces and to prevent transnational terrorist groups, such as al-Qaeda and ISIS (Daesh) from operating in Afghanistan. They are also not permitted to attack populated urban cities.
Meanwhile ordinary Afghans also welcomed Biden’s victory, and said they hoped the new president would slow the US troop withdrawal to allow for a stable peace to take root, as opposed to Trump who said in a recent statement that he would like all American troops to be home by Christmas.
Biden said during his campaign that if he were elected, he would maintain a small troop presence in Afghanistan to ensure al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorists do not threaten the US from the war-ravaged country. But he opposed continued US involvement in Afghan nation-building.
The Taliban however have been adamant that all foreign troops withdraw for peace to be achieved.
