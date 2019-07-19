Blast Near Kabul University Leaves Four Dead

(Last Updated On: July 19, 2019)

An explosion occurred close to the Kabul University in PD3 of the city early on Friday morning.

Fardaws Faramarz, a spokesman for Kabul’s police confirmed the incident adding that the security forces have also defused an IED attached to a vehicle at the area.

A number of students were waiting outside the university when the blast happened.

Meanwhile, Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public said that four dead and 16 injured were taken to the hospitals so far.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.