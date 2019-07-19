Breaking News

Blast Near Kabul University Leaves Four Dead

Ariana News Leave a comment 18 Views

(Last Updated On: July 19, 2019)

An explosion occurred close to the Kabul University in PD3 of the city early on Friday morning.

Fardaws Faramarz, a spokesman for Kabul’s police confirmed the incident adding that the security forces have also defused an IED attached to a vehicle at the area.

A number of students were waiting outside the university when the blast happened.

Meanwhile, Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public said that four dead and 16 injured were taken to the hospitals so far.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

95 Percent of Women Oppose Return of Taliban’s Islamic Emirate

(Last Updated On: July 18, 2019)New research of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News