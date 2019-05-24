Blast in Kabul Kills 2, Injures 16

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2019)

According to a statement by the Ministry of Interior Affairs (MOI), an explosion happened in Altaqwa mosque in eastern Kabul around 1:30 PM on Friday.

Kabul Police Force said that the explosives were relocated in the bearer of the mosque.

“The explosion happened when people had gathered for offering the Friday prayer in the mosque,” said Ferdaws Faramarz, Spokesperson for the Kabul Police Force.

Two peoples including Mawlawi Sami Rahman-an Afghan well-known religious scholar were killed and 16 others were injured as a result of the blast, added the statement.

However, witnesses of the incident told the number of causalities is twice than what MOI reported.

Yet, no individual/group has claimed the responsibility for this blast.

This is not the first time that a mosque is targeted by attacks as religious places have been targeted also in the past.