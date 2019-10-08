Blast In Ghazni University Leaves 23 Students Wounded

(Last Updated On: October 8, 2019)

At least 23 students were wounded in an explosion inside Ghazni University in PD3 of Ghazni city on Tuesday morning, local officials said.

The blast happened inside the Literature Faculty of the University at around 9:40 am on Tuesday.

The spokesman for the provincial governor, Arif Noori told Ariana News that 12 girls and seven boys were taken to the hospitals for treatment.

However, the provincial health official said the 23 people have been transferred to the local hospitals.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban militant group in a statement has also denied its involvement in Ghazni‘s Blast and called it an anti-human & anti-Islamic action.