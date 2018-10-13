Blast Hits Wedding Ceremony in Logar, Leaving Four Dead

(Last Updated On: October 13, 2018)

At least four people have been killed and seven others wounded when an explosion targeted a wedding ceremony in Logar province, officials said Saturday.

The Provincial Police’s Spokesman Shahpoor Ahmadzai said that the blast took place on Friday night in Safed Sang region of Mohammad Agha district of the province.

No individual or group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Logar has been among the relatively restive provinces of Afghanistan, where the militant groups mainly the Taliban are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.