Breaking News

Blast Hits Wedding Ceremony in Logar, Leaving Four Dead

Ariana News Leave a comment 36 Views

(Last Updated On: October 13, 2018)

At least four people have been killed and seven others wounded when an explosion targeted a wedding ceremony in Logar province, officials said Saturday.

The Provincial Police’s Spokesman Shahpoor Ahmadzai said that the blast took place on Friday night in Safed Sang region of Mohammad Agha district of the province.

No individual or group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Logar has been among the relatively restive provinces of Afghanistan, where the militant groups mainly the Taliban are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

Tags

About Ariana News

Check Also

Abdullah Calls for Collective Efforts of Regional Countries in Fight Against Terrorism

(Last Updated On: October 12, 2018) Addressing the 17th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in …

Copyright © 2018 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News