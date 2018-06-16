Blast Hits Taliban, Afghan Forces Eid Gathering in Nangarhar: Official

(Last Updated On: June 16, 2018 7:56 pm)

An explosion hit a gathering of Taliban and Afghan forces on Saturday in the eastern city of Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, killing at least 25 people and injuring many others.

Provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani confirmed that the blast has occurred in Rodat district at an Eid gathering between Taliban, Afghan forces and civilians who were celebrating an unprecedented ceasefire.

According to Mr. Khogyani, 25 people were killed and more than 50 others were wounded in the incident.

The so-called Islamic State group also known as Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.