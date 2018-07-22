Blast Hits Near Kabul Airport Following VP Dostum’s Arrival

(Last Updated On: July 22, 2018 6:46 pm)

An explosion took place in Kabul shortly after Abdul Rashid Dostum returned to the country after more than a year in reputed exile, officials confirmed.

The blast happened near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in the city on Sunday at around 05:00 pm, police confirmed.

The Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish said that 11 people were killed and 13 others were wounded in the attack.

He said that the blast was followed by a suicide bomber who aimed to target Dostum’s convoy in the city.

Speaking to his supporters following his arrival to Kabul, Gen. Dostum said that he heard an explosion while crossing the square in Kabul.

“It has killed about nine people but still the exact number of casualties is not known yet,” he said.

No group including the Islamic State and Taliban immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.