Blast Hits Haqqani Network Hideout in Pakistan: Report

A bomb blast targeting Haqqani network militants in their hideout in Pakistan’s tribal areas has killed three people, including two militants, it was reported late on Thursday.

“It was the office of our commander Naik Muhammad,” a Haqqani network source has told Reuters.

“At the present, we cannot say who is behind this blast. It damaged our office,” he said.

When asked what he meant by term “office”, the source said it was a meeting place for Haqqani and other militants.

One of those wounded was regional Haqqani commander Jamshed Khan, he added.

A Pakistani security official in the region said three people were killed in the attack, including two Haqqani militants, and 11 were wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.