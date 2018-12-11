Blast Hits Afghan Forces’ Convoy in Kabul, Leaving 12 Killed

(Last Updated On: December 11, 2018)

An explosion took place in Paghman district of Kabul on Tuesday morning, leaving 12 killed and nine more wounded, the Interior Ministry said.

Najib Danish, Spokesman of the Interior Ministry said that blast occurred at around 09:20 a.m local time in Qalai Haidar Khan area of Paghman district.

Danish added that the attacker targeted a convoy of the Afghan security forces with an explosives-packed vehicle in the area which left 12 dead including eight civilians and nine more injured.

According to the official, four security personnel, two women and two children were among those killed in the incident.

Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.