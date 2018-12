Blast Hits Afghan Forces’ Convoy in Kabul, Kills At Least Four

(Last Updated On: December 11, 2018)

An explosion took place in Paghman district of Kabul on Tuesday morning, leaving at least four killed and six more wounded, the Interior Ministry said.

Najib Danish, Spokesman of the Interior Ministry said that blast occurred at around 09:20 a.m local time in Qalai Haidar Khan area of Paghman district.

According to Danish, the bomber targeted a convoy of the Afghan security forces with an explosives-packed vehicle in the area which left at least four killed and six more wounded.