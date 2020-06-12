Blast hits a mosque in Kabul, casualties feared

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2020)

The doctors have begun treatment with convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients in Balkh.

The process was used for six patients, which has improved their health condition, the head of provincial public health directorate confirmed.

According to reports, the passive immunization using the plasma of recovered COVID-19 donors for the treatment of severe COVID-19 cases could offer a suitable therapeutic strategy. The plasma of recovered COVID-19 donors contains specific IgG and IgM anti–SARS-CoV-19 antibodies, which can neutralize the virus.

It comes as the Ministry of Public Health said Friday that 656 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan.

According to the ministry, the cases – Kabul 326, Herat 19, Kandahar 33, Balkh 37, Paktya 17, Nangarhar 16, Badghis 13, Ghazni 73, Baghlan, 12, Nimroz 20, Laghman 18, Samangan 5, Kunar 19, Farah 5, Helmand 8, Faryab 17, Jawzjan 8, Sar-e-Pul 10 – were recorded in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total affected to 23546 in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, 20 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 446 in the country, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry further said that 602 people have been recovered from the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. So far, 3928 people have been recovered.