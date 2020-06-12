Connect with us

Latest News

Blast hits a mosque in Kabul, casualties feared

Avatar

Published

1 hour ago

 on

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2020)

A blast occurred in Sher Shah Suri Mosque in the Kart-e-Char area of Kabul city on Friday.

The blast occurred at today’s noon while people were at Friday’s prayers, the Interior Ministry confirmed.

According to the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Imam of the mosque and three prayers were killed and eight others wounded in the incident.

No group or individual immediately has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

COVID-19

Convalescent plasma trials begin for COVID-19 treatment – Balkh

Avatar

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2020)

The doctors have begun treatment with convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients in Balkh.

The process was used for six patients, which has improved their health condition, the head of provincial public health directorate confirmed.

According to reports, the passive immunization using the plasma of recovered COVID-19 donors for the treatment of severe COVID-19 cases could offer a suitable therapeutic strategy. The plasma of recovered COVID-19 donors contains specific IgG and IgM anti–SARS-CoV-19 antibodies, which can neutralize the virus.

It comes as the Ministry of Public Health said Friday that 656 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan.

According to the ministry, the cases – Kabul 326, Herat 19, Kandahar 33, Balkh 37, Paktya 17, Nangarhar 16, Badghis 13, Ghazni 73, Baghlan, 12, Nimroz 20, Laghman 18, Samangan 5, Kunar 19, Farah 5, Helmand 8, Faryab 17, Jawzjan 8, Sar-e-Pul 10 – were recorded in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total affected to 23546 in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, 20 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 446 in the country, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry further said that 602 people have been recovered from the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. So far, 3928 people have been recovered.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Afghan boxer Jama Saidi to face Ghanaian opponent – Germany

Avatar

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2020)

Jama Saidi – an Afghan-German boxer – will enter the boxing ring against in rival Jay Spencer from Ghana Friday.

The match will take place in today’s evening in Berlin, Germany, at around 8 p.m. local time.

It will be the first time that the two super middleweights fight each other.

The two boxers will fight 8 rounds during the match.

In the six years since Saidi, 26, began professional boxing, he has fought 17 matches with 16 victory – seven knockouts – and one lost.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Spencer, 29, has lost one of 12 matches. 

 

Continue Reading

Latest News

Khalilzad says intra-Afghan negotiations “must begin immediately”

Avatar

Published

5 hours ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2020)

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said that the intra-Afghan negotiations “must begin immediately” after the roadblock ahead of the prisoners release was resolved.

“We welcome the government now having exceeded 3000 Talib prisoners released and the Taliban 500+. It is important that the process continues and the prisoners release roadblock resolved,” Khalilzad said in a series tweets.

He added that the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban negotiating team “must begin immediately thereafter.” 

“From the start, getting to intra-Afghan negotiations (IAN) has been a key objective of our diplomacy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the US official has welcomed the Taliban statement specifying they will participate in the intra-Afghan negotiation within one week of the prisoner release commitment outlined in our agreement. 

“Although many practical details need to be worked out, these developments are all very positive,” he noted.

“We are closer to the goal of IAN than ever before,” Khalilzad tweeted.

He urged all sides to sit around the negotiations table “as soon as possible” and “prevent spoilers from undermining the process and betraying the hopes and yearning of Afghan people for peace.”

It comes as the Afghan Presidential Palace says that the time and place for holding the Intra-Afghan talks will be determined soon.

Continue Reading

Trending