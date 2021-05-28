Latest News
BLA’s top commander killed in Afghanistan: reports
Mir Abdul Nabi Bangulzai one of the top commanders of the “pro-independence” armed group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) was killed Thursday morning in an armed attack in Kandahar province of Afghanistan, Pakistani media outlets reported.
According to reports, Bangulzai,57, was killed in PD3 of Kandahar city.
Pakistan’s defense and military forums have also confirmed the report.
Bangulzai who belonged to the Baduzai Bangulzai tribe of Baloch was affiliated with the “pro-independence” armed group Baloch Liberation Army since 2002 and was one of the top commanders of the group.
The BLA has yet to confirm the incident.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
The Afghan Ministry of Interior has not commented in this regard.
This comes after at least six civilians were killed after a suicide bomber targeted a civilian vehicle in Aino Mina Township in Kandahar city on Monday this week.
Sources meanwhile said that Aslam Baloch, the leader of the Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA) was among those killed in the attack.
While the Pakistani media reported that Asalam Baloch was the mastermind of the suicide attack on the Chinese embassy in the Pakistani port city of Karachi, a number of political experts described Baloch as a migrant in Afghanistan.
The Baloch separatist Aslam Baloch was living in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province since 2005.
Aslam Baloch has been one of the mainstream critics of the Pakistani government. He had sustained wounds in the past after a clash with Pakistani security forces.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Congress on Thursday that America’s troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is “slightly” ahead of schedule, but he provided no details.
While President Joe Biden has ordered a full U.S. troop withdrawal by September 11, Austin did not say when the retrograde may be complete.
Austin said at a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing that the Defense Department’s proposed $715 billion budget will include money to help the military develop the capabilities to prevent attacks against the United States by terrorist groups in Afghanistan, AP reported.
With the defense department’s budget set to be released Friday, Austin provided few spending specifics to committee members asking about various priorities.
U.S. military commanders have said they will monitor and counter threats from al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (Daesh) group from outside the country once U.S. forces leave Afghanistan.
So far, officials have acknowledged that the U.S. does not yet have any agreements for basing or overflights from any of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, AP reported.
On Wedensday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said week that it has “completed between 16-25 percent of the entire retrograde process.”
CENTCOM said in a statement the United States Department of Defense has retrograded the equivalent of approximately 160 C-17 loads of material out of Afghanistan and has turned over more than 10,000 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for disposition.
The U.S. has officially handed over five facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, the statement said.
CENTCOM did not elaborate on the installations.
“For operational security reasons we will only be providing an approximate range of the percentage of the exit process that is complete,” the statement noted.
“As the responsible and orderly exit continues, the size of the range will increase to preserve operational security. This update includes the progress on the retrograde of troops and equipment from Afghanistan, the turning over of equipment and facilities to the ANDSF, as well as the destruction of some equipment,” the statement concluded.
