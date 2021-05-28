Connect with us

BLA’s top commander killed in Afghanistan: reports

Ariana News

3 hours ago

May 28, 2021

Mir Abdul Nabi Bangulzai one of the top commanders of the “pro-independence” armed group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) was killed Thursday morning in an armed attack in Kandahar province of Afghanistan, Pakistani media outlets reported.

According to reports, Bangulzai,57, was killed in PD3 of Kandahar city. 

Pakistan’s defense and military forums have also confirmed the report.

Bangulzai who belonged to the Baduzai Bangulzai tribe of Baloch was affiliated with the “pro-independence” armed group Baloch Liberation Army since 2002 and was one of the top commanders of the group.

The BLA has yet to confirm the incident.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The Afghan Ministry of Interior has not commented in this regard.

This comes after at least six civilians were killed after a suicide bomber targeted a civilian vehicle in Aino Mina Township in Kandahar city on Monday this week.

Sources meanwhile said that Aslam Baloch, the leader of the Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA) was among those killed in the attack. 

While the Pakistani media reported that Asalam Baloch was the mastermind of the suicide attack on the Chinese embassy in the Pakistani port city of Karachi, a number of political experts described Baloch as a migrant in Afghanistan.

The Baloch separatist Aslam Baloch was living in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province since 2005.

Aslam Baloch has been one of the mainstream critics of the Pakistani government. He had sustained wounds in the past after a clash with Pakistani security forces.

Germany apologizes for colonial-era genocide in Namibia

Ariana News

35 mins ago

May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021

Germany apologized on Friday for its role in the slaughter of Herero and Nama tribespeople in Namibia more than a century ago and officially described the massacre as genocide for the first time, as it agreed to fund projects worth over a billion euros.

Namibia’s President Hage Geingob welcomed the “historic” move, but Herero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro dismissed a deal agreed by the two governments as “an insult” because it did not include payment of reparations.

Instead, Germany will fund 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of reconstruction and development projects in Namibia, which German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said would directly benefit the genocide-affected communities.

“That’s a black cat in the bag instead of reparations for a crime against humanity,” Rukoro told Reuters.

“No self-respecting African will accept such an insult in this day and age from a so-called civilized European nation.”

German soldiers killed some 65,000 Herero and 10,000 Nama people in a 1904-1908 campaign after a revolt against land seizures by colonists in what historians and the United Nations have long called the first genocide of the 20th century.

While Germany has previously acknowledged “moral responsibility” for the killings, it had avoided making an official apology for the massacres to avoid compensation claims.

In a statement announcing an agreement with Namibia following more than five years of negotiations, Maas said the events of the colonial period should be named “without sparing or glossing over them”.

“We will now also officially call these events what they were from today’s perspective: a genocide,” he added.

“In light of Germany’s historical and moral responsibility, we will ask Namibia and the descendants of the victims for forgiveness.”

Namibian media reported on Thursday that the funds promised by Germany would support infrastructure, healthcare, and training programs over 30 years.

Namibia’s president Geingob welcomed the move as a “step in the right direction”, his spokesman told Reuters.

“The apology on the part of Germany and acceptance there was a genocide is in itself historic and speaks to the moral responsibility Germany has towards Namibia and the communities affected by the first genocide of the 20th century,” Alfredo Hengari told Reuters.

Germany, which lost all its colonial territories after World War One, was the third biggest colonial power after Britain and France. However, its colonial past was ignored for decades while historians and politicians focused more on the legacy of Nazi crimes, including the Holocaust.

Sima Luipert, 52, who identified herself as of Namibia’s Nama people, said Germany should not have directed its apology to the Namibian state, which did not exist at the time of the genocide and was given no mandate to speak to Germany on behalf of traditional authorities.

“Germany must come to the Nama people, and to the Herero people, and to ask for forgiveness,” she said. “It is up to us to decide if that apology is genuine or not.

“This is not about money, it is about the restoration of human dignity.”

Morning News Show: Afghanistan’s peace process discussed

Ariana News

3 hours ago

May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021

US pullout from Afghanistan ‘slightly’ ahead: Defense Chief

Ariana News

4 hours ago

May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Congress on Thursday that America’s troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is “slightly” ahead of schedule, but he provided no details.

While President Joe Biden has ordered a full U.S. troop withdrawal by September 11, Austin did not say when the retrograde may be complete.

Austin said at a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing that the Defense Department’s proposed $715 billion budget will include money to help the military develop the capabilities to prevent attacks against the United States by terrorist groups in Afghanistan, AP reported.

With the defense department’s budget set to be released Friday, Austin provided few spending specifics to committee members asking about various priorities.

U.S. military commanders have said they will monitor and counter threats from al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (Daesh) group from outside the country once U.S. forces leave Afghanistan.

So far, officials have acknowledged that the U.S. does not yet have any agreements for basing or overflights from any of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, AP reported.

On Wedensday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said week that it has “completed between 16-25 percent of the entire retrograde process.”

CENTCOM said in a statement the United States Department of Defense has retrograded the equivalent of approximately 160 C-17 loads of material out of Afghanistan and has turned over more than 10,000 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for disposition.

The U.S. has officially handed over five facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, the statement said.

CENTCOM did not elaborate on the installations.

“For operational security reasons we will only be providing an approximate range of the percentage of the exit process that is complete,” the statement noted.

“As the responsible and orderly exit continues, the size of the range will increase to preserve operational security. This update includes the progress on the retrograde of troops and equipment from Afghanistan, the turning over of equipment and facilities to the ANDSF, as well as the destruction of some equipment,” the statement concluded.

