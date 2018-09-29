Biometric Tech Will Ensure Transparency of Elections – IEC

(Last Updated On: September 29, 2018)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) says with the implementation of the biometric system on Election Day, the transparency of the process will be ensured.

The IEC says it has sent the electoral materials to 14 provinces so far including to Farah, Badghis, Herat, Kandahar, Helmand, Nimruz, Zabul, Uruzgan, Badakhshan, Takhar, Kunduz, Baghlan, Paktia, and Bamyan provinces.

“This process will continue and will cover all the provinces,” Hafizullah Hashimi, a commissioner of the IEC.

The official added that so far as many as 4,400 biometric devices have reached to Kabul and that the process will continue.

“These devices will ensure transparency of the elections,” Hashimi said.

However, some political analysts are not optimistic regarding the fate of the upcoming elections, saying the elections should be held transparently so that the people regain the trust in the process.

“There are a lot of challenges in front of the elections and we expect the elections to be held with no serious issues,” said a political analyst Ansari.

This comes as the upcoming parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on October 20. The candidates began their election campaigns on Friday.