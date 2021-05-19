Latest News
Billions of dollars in contracts at risk due to ‘lack of coordination’
Officials representing defense contractors said billions of dollars in contracts meant to support Afghanistan through U.S. government agencies are at risk during the military drawdown, and that the risk is worsened by a lack of coordination in Kabul and Washington.
The Associated Press reported these officials recommended creating “collaborative forums” in Kabul and Washington to ensure better planning for the drawdown and to support post-withdrawal U.S. efforts in Afghanistan.
“Contractors need up-to-date information from USG (U.S. government) officials on the constantly changing drawdown impact on USG missions in Afghanistan and on the security environment for contractor operations,” AP quoted them as having said.
“Better communications and prudent planning that includes contractors can help protect our people while executing the drawdown and achieving defense, development, and diplomatic goals,” they said.
The letter was signed by heads of the National Defense Industrial Association, the International Stability Operations Association, and the Professional Services Council.
There are thousands of U.S. contractors in Afghanistan, most or all of whom are expected to depart in the military withdrawal which is expected to be completed by September 11.
Kirby notes only minor incidents carried out against US forces so far
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said on Tuesday that the US troops withdrawal process is continuing “at pace with nothing more than minor harassing attacks that have had no impact.”
Addressing a press briefing, Kirby said the US hopes this remains the case going forward but that they are “not going to take anything just on hope and face value.
We have to assume, and we have to plan for the potential that it could be resisted and could be opposed by the Taliban. So we’re continuing to take all precautions, make sure that General [Scott] Miller [the commander of the Resolute Support Mission] has all the options at his disposal to be able to do this safely.”
This comes after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday the retrograde is between 13 and 20 percent complete.
CENTCOM said in a statement it has withdrawn approximately 115 C-17 military cargo flight loads of material from Afghanistan and turned over more than 5,000 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction.
The command also noted that they have turned over five facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense.
US offers $5 million reward for information on kidnapped aid worker
The US Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, through its Rewards for Justice (RFJ) office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have offered a reward of up to $5 million for information concerning the kidnapping of Cydney Mizell, a humanitarian aid worker who went missing in Afghanistan in 2008.
This RFJ reward offer is for information leading to the location, recovery and return of Mizell.
On January 26, 2008, Mizell was abducted along with her driver, Muhammad Hadi, by unidentified gunmen in Kandahar.
Mizell and her driver were likely killed by their captors in 2008, US officials have said adding they believe Mizell is buried in Kandahar or the surrounding area.
At the time of her disappearance, she taught English at Kandahar University and embroidery at a school for girls, and she helped Afghan women develop projects to generate income for their families.
She had lived in Kandahar for three years and spoke fluent Pashto.
The US appeals to anyone with information on this kidnapping to text RFJ via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1 202 702 7843.
Individuals may also submit information to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov, or to the US Embassy Kabul Regional Security Officer by telephone at +93 070 010 8600.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
Watchdog urges unconditional support to protect Afghan women
While donor countries to Afghanistan say they want to keep protecting the human rights of women and girls, a bill introduced in the United States Senate last week raises issues about how requiring the Afghan government to respect rights could potentially lead to cuts in funding for essential services for women and girls.
In an article by Heather Barr, Human Rights Watch Interim Co-Director, Women’s Rights Division, she stated the Protect Women’s and Girls’ Rights in Afghanistan Act would require the US Secretary of State to report twice yearly to Congress on the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.
It would continue US support to “preserve the rights” of Afghan women but warns that the US will “refuse to provide economic aid to an Afghan government” that violates these rights, Barr stated.
According to her, the bill follows a November 2020 joint statement by Afghanistan’s main donors, including the US, that laid out the “key elements” that would be taken into account when considering whether to continue their current development and budgetary support to the country.
Among those elements was respect for women’s rights.
Efforts to hold this and any future Afghan government to account are vital, she stated. The Afghan government has a poor track record on women’s rights, including failing to investigate and provide accountability for violence against women, she said.
The Taliban, which controls large parts of the country and could gain a role in the government through a peace deal or military success, retains many of their deeply abusive pre-2001 policies toward women and girls, Barr stated.
But donors should consider how they can respond to government abuses without harming women and girls by cutting essential services.
Over 75 percent of the Afghan government’s budget comes from international donors. Cuts in donor funding to Afghanistan have already damaged women’s access to health care and could imperil girls’ access to education, she said.
Barr stated that with the withdrawal of international troops, donor countries may be eager to cut their support to Afghanistan; punishing the government for rights violations could be a convenient excuse.
But defunding the government should not mean defunding services, she stated.
Nongovernmental organizations in Afghanistan have proved they can deliver vital services despite the country’s escalating insecurity, so long as they have sufficient resources.
Countries pulling troops from Afghanistan should make it clear that they will continue to support – and fund – Afghan women and girls, whether or not they can work with the Afghan government, Barr said.
