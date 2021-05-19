Billions of dollars in contracts at risk due to ‘lack of coordination’

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2021)

Officials representing defense contractors said billions of dollars in contracts meant to support Afghanistan through U.S. government agencies are at risk during the military drawdown, and that the risk is worsened by a lack of coordination in Kabul and Washington.

The Associated Press reported these officials recommended creating “collaborative forums” in Kabul and Washington to ensure better planning for the drawdown and to support post-withdrawal U.S. efforts in Afghanistan.

“Contractors need up-to-date information from USG (U.S. government) officials on the constantly changing drawdown impact on USG missions in Afghanistan and on the security environment for contractor operations,” AP quoted them as having said.

“Better communications and prudent planning that includes contractors can help protect our people while executing the drawdown and achieving defense, development, and diplomatic goals,” they said.

The letter was signed by heads of the National Defense Industrial Association, the International Stability Operations Association, and the Professional Services Council.

There are thousands of U.S. contractors in Afghanistan, most or all of whom are expected to depart in the military withdrawal which is expected to be completed by September 11.