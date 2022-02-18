Health
Bill Gates visits Pakistan, says polio eradication possible in a few years
Microsoft Corp co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates visited Pakistan on Thursday, meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and saying polio eradication could be possible in coming years in one of the last two countries of the world where the virus is endemic.
“We’re not done but we’re certainly in by far the best situation we’ve ever been in,” Gates told reporters in Islamabad on the possibility of eliminating polio in Pakistan and globally.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, of which Gates is co-chair, is part of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), a major project between governments and international organisations.
Pakistan, along with neighbouring Afghanistan, is one of two countries in the world where polio continues to circulate.
Gates, with Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Faisal Sultan, told reporters that the two neighbouring countries’ polio eradication efforts were interlinked.
They said there was a real possibility of eliminating polio in practice in the next few years, but the outcome was uncertain, particularly given the situation in Afghanistan where the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took control in August.
“I think the steps taken in Pakistan during 2022 will probably set us up to finish polio eradication,” Gates said.
“Afghanistan is a little bit of a question mark because that’s a more complex situation,” he said, but noted vaccination rates had gone up this year after dropping off since 2018, though needed to be higher.
Sultan said Pakistan was engaging with the IEA administration health authorities.
“We … have ongoing conversations to make sure that a synchronised campaign for eradication … because when you look at our two countries (they) are adjacent to each other and … tightly linked,” he said.
No children have been paralysed by wild polio in Pakistan in more than a year, according to the Gates Foundation, but the virus was detected in December in sewerage samples in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Four wild polio cases were reported in Afghanistan in 2021 and one this year, according to GPEI.
Pakistan President Arif Alvi conferred the award of Hilal-e-Pakistan, the country’s second-highest civilian award, to Gates at an investiture ceremony.
WHO chief warns situation in Afghanistan is ‘dire’
World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom has described the “health situation” in Afghanistan as “dire”.
According to Adhamom he met with acting Minister of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Qalandar Ebad on Tuesday in Genoa to discuss the “serious health and humanitarian crisis” in Afghanistan.
Ebad is part of the IEA delegation currently in Switzerland. This meeting comes after the two met in Kabul in September.
“Despite some improvements since then, the health situation in Afghanistan is still dire and the acute humanitarian crisis is still threatening lives,” said Adhanom on Thursday.
According to him, health needs in the country, strengthening the system, emergency preparedness and training of the health workforce in which women play a key role were also discussed.
He said there is an urgent need in Afghanistan to provide diagnostic tools to detect the COVID-19 virus, and in particular the Omicron type; because the number of cases is increasing.
“We also discussed the advancement of girls’ education at all levels, including higher education and support for joining the health workforce,” he said.
WHO has called on the international community to continue dialogue in support of the Afghan people in order to improve the health and well-being of the Afghan people.
A delegation from the IEA-led government is in Switzerland at the invitation of the Voice of Geneva.
From Monday to Friday, it hosts closed-door talks between the board and government officials and representatives of non-governmental organizations.
Health officials raise concern over sharp increase in COVID-19 cases
Ministry of Public Health officials said Sunday that in the past week 800 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, with Kabul, Kapisa and Maidan Wardak provinces registering the highest number of new infections.
Javid Hazhir, the spokesman for the ministry of public health, said: “Public hospitals will now also be used to treat [patients],” adding that with Omicron, the death toll is lower than with other variants.
An official at the Afghan-Japan hospital said they are concerned about the situation. Until now, this hospital been the primary health facility in Kabul treating patients with the virus,
This official said they are dealing with a shortage of diagnostic kits, oxygen and other equipment, and are not able to admit new patients.
Hashmat Faizi, the head of the intensive care unit at the Afghan-Japan hospital said they had seen a sharp increase in the number of cases recently. He also said the hospital is struggling financially and has appealed to the international community for help.
He said unless help was given to the hospital, they would not be able to continue with their work.
Relatives of patients have also complained about the poor conditions at hospitals and stated that medicines are not available.
Ghulam Dastagir, a relative of a patient, said: “We have come here. There are doctors but we buy medicine from outside the hospital, the government should help us.”
Kunduz steps up vaccine campaign, urges residents to get jabbed
Eighty thousand people in Kunduz have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the past six months, officials confirmed Friday.
Health officials in Kunduz province say that since the new government came in to power, 80,000 people in the provincial capital and districts have received the vaccine.
“More than 80,000 people received the vaccine in Kunduz. We call on the other compatriots to get the [COVID-19] vaccine,” said Qari Mohammad Anwar Bashir, head of Kunduz public health directorate.
“We have vaccinated more than 80,000 of the males and females [in Kunduz]. We have sites in the city and districts,” said Jamshid Sarwari, an official from Kunduz district hospital.
According to the officials, this shows an increase of 20 percent of vaccinations against the previous six months.
However, officials at the COVID-19 treatment hospital in Kunduz say that in the past three days, out of 175 corona specimens tested, 35 have been reported to have signs of a mutation or Omicron variant.
The director of public health in Kunduz also confirmed that more than 80,000 people have received the vaccine in the past six months.
He called on Kunduz residents to get vaccinated in order to prevent a fourth wave of the virus.
Meanwhile, vaccinators at the Kunduz District Hospital, are optimistic that people are willing to get vaccinated.
“More people are coming. People understand about the value of the vaccine. The people who received vaccines are safe and healthy,” said Sayed Mehran Hashimi, a vaccinator.
On the other hand, doctors at the COVID-19 Hospital in Kunduz report an increase in the number of positive cases in recent days, and say that the lack of diagnostic kits for mutations has made it difficult for them to diagnose the variant.
