Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
The world should be back to normal by the end of 2022 thanks to COVID-19 vaccines, Bill Gates said in an interview for Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza and television broadcaster TVN24.
“This is an incredible tragedy,” the Microsoft co-founder said on the pandemic, adding that the only good news was the access to vaccines, Reuters reported.
“By the end of 2022 we should be basically completely back to normal,” Gates said.
Gates, a billionaire who stepped down as chairman of Microsoft Corp in 2014, has through his philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation committed at least $1.75 billion to the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes support for some makers of vaccines, diagnostics and potential treatments.
Reuters reported that the COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses for lower income countries by the end of 2021.
India’s richest state suffers surge in COVID-19 cases
New coronavirus infections in India rose by the most in more than three months as a second wave of the epidemic gathered momentum, with Maharashtra, the country’s richest state, accounting for two-thirds of the latest daily tally, Reuters reported.
Home to India’s commercial capital Mumbai, the western state reported 23,179 of the country’s 35,871 new cases in the past 24 hours, and the fast-spreading contagion in major industrial areas raised risks of companies’ production being disrupted.
India’s total cases stood at 11.47 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 172 to 159,216, according to health ministry data released on Thursday.
The country’s first wave peaked in September at nearly 100,000 cases a day, with daily infections hitting a low of just over 9,000 early last month.
Reuters reported that cases have been rising in Maharashtra since the reopening of most economic activities in February. Mumbai’s suburban trains, which carry millions of people daily, also resumed services.
The state, of 112 million people, ordered a fresh lockdown in some districts and put curbs on cinemas, hotels and restaurants until the end of the month after infections rose to a multi-month high earlier this week
New cases have more than doubled in the past two weeks in Maharashtra’s industrial towns such as Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik and Nagpur, known for their automobile, pharmaceutical and textile factories.
“We have asked industries there to operate with minimum manpower as much as possible,” a senior Maharashtra government official told Reuters.
“Most of the IT companies have allowed their employees to work from home,” he said.
Hospital beds and special COVID-19 facilities were filling up fast, especially in Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune, said another state official.
Earlier this month, more than 80 percent of oxygen and intensive-care beds in Maharashtra were unoccupied.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked state leaders to quickly increase testing and expand vaccination to “stop the emerging second peak of corona”.
India has administered more than 36.5 million vaccine doses since starting its immunization drive in the middle of January.
Reuters also reported that in neighboring Pakistan, 3,495 people tested positive in the past 24 hours, the most daily infections since early December. Total cases rose past 615,000. Deaths rose by 61 to 13,717.
Pakistani minister Asad Umar said on Twitter that hospital beds were getting occupied fast, warning of stricter curbs if rules were not followed.
“The new strain spreads faster and is more deadly,” he said on Twitter, referring to the UK variant of the virus that has been found in Pakistan.
India records sudden, sharp increase in COVID-19 cases
India reported the year’s biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 25,320 new infections, a day ahead of a lockdown in the western state of Maharashtra, the epicentre of the renewed surge, Reuters reported.
This has been the biggest increase in infections since December 16, according to federal health data.
India is the third-most affected country globally with 11.36 million cases, behind the United States and Brazil, Reuters reported.
India’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 161 to 158,607 over the last 24 hours, Sunday’s data showed, compared to an average of about 100 since early February.
Nagpur district in Maharashtra will lock down on Monday for the first time since nationwide curbs were lifted in June. The state reported the highest number of infections with 2.3 million cases, Reuters reported.
The capital New Delhi has also reported a steady rise in infections over the last two weeks, with health authorities cautioning residents against any slackening of hygiene measures.
India’s caseload had been falling steadily since peaking in late September, but increased social gatherings and travel have caused a spike since early February, even as a nationwide vaccination campaign is underway.
The federal government aims to vaccinate a fifth of the country’s 1.3 billion people by August.
UAE reports spike in COVID cases amid major testing drive
The UAE reported 2,959 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, with a further 14 deaths.
According to The National newspaper in Abu Dhabi, the UAE government, in its daily coronavirus update, said 242,159 people had been tested in one day – marking one of the biggest days for screening to date.
Weekend figures for testing are typically high, as people prepare to travel or get a weekly or fortnightly test as mandated by their employer, The National reported.
Since the start of the pandemic, the UAE has recorded a total of 1,310 death; 408,236 Covid-19 cases and 391,205 recoveries.
