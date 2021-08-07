Bidens orders B-52s to target Taliban insurgents

(Last Updated On: August 7, 2021)

US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and Spectre gunships to target Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan who are advancing towards three key cities.

The B-52 bombers are being supported by the AC-130 Spectre gunships which are armed with a 25mm Gatling gun, a 40mm Bofors cannon and a 105mm M102 cannon – which can provide pinpoint accurate fire from the air, the UK’s Daily Mail and AFP reported.

The Taliban have been advancing across Afghanistan since May, following Biden’s announcement that all foreign troops would be gone by September 11.

AFP reported that earlier Saturday, the Taliban captured Sheberghan city in Jawzjan province. However officials have not yet confirmed this.

If Sheberghan has fallen to the Taliban, this will be the second provincial capital to fall to the insurgents over the past 24 hours after Zaranj in Nimroz province fell on Friday.

The Taliban are also pressing Herat city, Lashkargah city in Helmand and Kandahar city.