‘Biden’s domestic crises have caused a global catastrophe’: Republicans
President Joe Biden’s “failures” on Russia, Afghanistan and energy policy have caused a “global catastrophe,” according to a Republican Study Committee (RSC) messaging memo circulated ahead of Biden’s State of the Union Address.
The memo, obtained by Fox News Digital, outlines a series of setbacks in Biden’s first year that created a “domestic crisis,” emboldened adversaries and made America “weaker.”
“Now, Joe Biden’s domestic crises have caused a global catastrophe,” the RSC memo reads.
“The crisis in Ukraine should be communicated in the context of Biden’s past year of failures, especially inflation, his war on domestic energy and the Afghanistan debacle,” the memo continues.
The memo circulated Tuesday ahead of Biden’s first State of the Union address seeks to frame the ongoing Russian invasion into Ukraine as Biden’s fault, by emboldening Russian President Vladimir Putin with his poorly executed withdrawal from Afghanistan and by failing to stop Russia with preemptive sanctions.
As Republicans seek to take back Congress during November’s midterm elections they are buoyed by Biden’s dismal approval ratings, and frustration among many Americans about rising inflation, an uptick in violent crime and the deadly and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan to end the 20-year war.
The memo says Biden has “failed” on all fronts and he should be turning to Republicans, instead of the far left, for advice on how to turn around his presidency.
G7 will seek to seize assets of key Russian elites -Yellen
The Group of Seven major economies will convene a task force to focus on freezing and seizing assets of key Russian elites as it aims to put further pressure on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, Reuters quoting U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday.
The move “will inflict financial pain on the powerful individuals surrounding (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and make clear that no one is beyond our collective reach,” Yellen said in a statement after a virtual G7 meeting of finance chiefs.
The G7 will also continue to endorse removing key Russian financial institutions from the SWIFT banking system, she said, adding that the group expects that sanctions imposed so far will “hamstring the Russian government’s ability to fund its invasion.”
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”
The sanctions have had an immediate impact on Russia’s economy, with queues forming outside banks as Russians rush to salvage their savings. Oil company Royal Dutch Shell Plc on Tuesday became the latest big Western firm to pull out of the country, Reuters reported.
The measures limit Moscow’s use of a $640 billion war chest to defend its currency but it remains to be seen whether Russia can find other channels for trade and financing of its economy.
Notably, Chinese businesses and banks are looking for ways to limit the impact of sanctions on their relations with Russia, with settlement of transactions in yuan seen rising at the expense of the dollar.
According to Reuters earlier on Tuesday, Germany’s finance minister, Christian Lindner, said the G7 expected an agreement in the coming days on possible further sanctions, though he gave no details about what moves were under discussion.
“We want to isolate Russia politically, financially and economically,” Lindner told reporters after the virtual meeting chaired by Germany.
“We had an exchange on the implementation of the current sanctions and we also exchanged proposals on what additional measures could be taken,” he said, adding: “And in the coming days there will be an agreement on this.”
Lindner said the impact of measures curbing the activities of the Russian central bank and excluding Russian banks from the SWIFT inter-bank messaging system had already exceeded expectations, read the report.
“The rouble is in free-fall,” he said as the Russian currency weakened to around 112 to the dollar in trade on Tuesday.
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said G7 capitals had stressed the need for tight coordination of their measures against Moscow during the talks, which Ukraine’s finance minister, Sergii Marchenko, also joined.
Meanwhile, France’s Bruno Le Maire declared an “all-out economic and financial war” against Russia to bring down its economy before rowing back on language he later said was inappropriate.
Presidents of 8 EU states call for immediate talks on Ukrainian membership
The presidents of eight central and eastern European nations on Monday called on European Union member states to immediately grant Ukraine a EU candidate country status and open membership talks according to an open letter published on Monday, Reuters reported.
“We, the Presidents of the EU member states: the Republic of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Estonia, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Poland, the Slovak Republic, and the Republic of Slovenia strongly believe that Ukraine deserves receiving an immediate EU accession perspective,” the letter said.
Five dead as man kills three children and himself in California church
A man shot and killed his three children and a fourth person before taking his own life on Monday in an outburst of gun violence that unfolded in a church near California’s capital, police said.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Rod Grassmann told reporters near the scene that investigators were seeking clues to a motive for the bloodshed but believed the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, Reuters reported.
“This was not a random shooting,” Grassmann said, adding that the gunman and his victims “knew each other.”
The shooting erupted at about 5 pm local time inside the church.
A church employee on an upper floor of the church at the time told authorities he heard a single gunshot, followed by several more shots before he ran out of the building and called police, Reuters reported.
Sheriff’s deputies arriving at the scene found five people shot to death – three children under the age of 15, the father and another adult who was not immediately identified by investigators.
He said the father was believed to have shot the four other victims before turning the gun on himself. Authorities did not say whether the second adult was related to the other family members or whether the person was a man or woman.
