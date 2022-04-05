World
Biden urges Putin war crimes trial after Bucha killings
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of war crimes and called for a trial, adding to the global outcry over civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as more graphic images of their deaths emerged, Reuters reported.
“You saw what happened in Bucha,” Biden told reporters after landing in Washington from Delaware, where he had spent the weekend. “This warrants him – he is a war criminal.”
The discovery of a mass grave and tied bodies shot at close range in Bucha, outside Kyiv, a town Ukrainian forces reclaimed from Russian troops, looked set to galvanize the United States and Europe into imposing additional sanctions against Moscow, read the report.
“We have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight. And we have to get all the detail so this can be an actual, have a war crimes trial,” Biden said.
According to Reuters the Kremlin categorically denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians, including in Bucha, where it said the graves and corpses had been staged by Ukraine to tarnish Russia.
Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that the United States will seek information from four sources to build a case for war crimes: the U.S. and its allies, including intelligence services; Ukrainian observations on the ground; international organizations including the United Nations; and interviews from global independent media, Reuters reported.
He said the United States would build a case at the International Criminal Court or another venue. The United States is not a party to the ICC.
Russia’s permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council means any war crimes accountability could be blocked by Moscow in that body, Sullivan said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the killings “genocide” in a speech from Bucha on Monday as journalists entered the city and documented its destruction.
U.S. defense officials said the Pentagon could not independently confirm the atrocities, read the report.
Sullivan said the United States has yet to see evidence that killings reached the level of genocide.
According to Reuters it is not the first time Biden has called Putin a war criminal since he invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what Moscow calls a “special operation.” That designation has damaged U.S.-Russian ties, the Kremlin has said.
Citing what he called “horrifying” images, Jim Risch, the leading Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said in a statement: “The international community must also take concrete steps to hold Putin and his cronies accountable for their war crimes.”
Democrat Bob Menendez, committee chairman, said: “Putin must be held accountable for this tragic and barbaric assault on innocent civilians.”
Biden’s U.N. envoy announced that Washington would also seek Russia’s suspension from the U.N. Human Rights Council, read the report.
World
N.Korea says it will strike South with nuclear weapons if attacked -KCNA
North Korea opposes war, but if South Korea chooses military confrontation or makes a preemptive strike, then the North’s nuclear forces will have to attack, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
Kim Yo Jong, a senior official in the government and ruling party, said it was a “very big mistake” for South Korea’s minister of defence to make recent remarks discussing attacks on the North, state news agency KCNA reported.
According to Reuters South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook said on Friday that his country’s military has a variety of missiles with significantly improved firing range, accuracy and power, with “the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea.”
North Korea has test-fired a range of increasingly powerful missiles this year, and officials in Seoul and Washington fear it may be preparing to resume testing nuclear weapons for the first time since 2017 amid stalled negotiations.
Kim and another North Korean official issued earlier statements on Sunday condemning those remarks, and warned that Pyongyang would destroy major targets in Seoul if the South takes any “dangerous military action” such as a preemptive strike, Reuters reported.
In her second statement, on Tuesday, Kim said Pyongyang opposes war, which would leave the peninsula in ruins, and does not view South Korea as its principal enemy.
“In other words, it means that unless the South Korean army takes any military action against our state, it will not be regarded as a target of our attack,” she said.
“But if south Korea, for any reason – whether or not it is blinded by misjudgment – opts for such military action as ‘preemptive strike’ touted by (Suh Wook), the situation will change,” Kim added. “In that case, south Korea itself will become a target.”
If the South Korean military violates even an inch (2.5 cm) of North Korea territory, it will face an “unimaginably terrible disaster” and the North’s nuclear combat force will have to inevitably carry out its duty, she said.
“This is not just a threat. This is a detailed explanation of our reaction to possible reckless military action by south Korea,” Kim said, noting that the South can avoid this fate by dropping any “fantastic daydream” of launching a preemptive attack on a nuclear-armed state.
World
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes after bodies found bound, shot
Ukrainian authorities were investigating possible war crimes by Russia after finding hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range, strewn around towns near Kyiv after Kremlin forces withdrew to refocus their attacks in other parts of the country.
In the town of Bucha, 37 km northwest of Kyiv’s city centre, Reuters reporters saw a man lay sprawled by the roadside, his hands tied behind his back and a bullet wound to his head.
Bucha’s deputy mayor, Taras Shapravskyi, said 50 of some 300 bodies, found after Russian forces withdrew from the city late last week, were the victims of extra-judicial killings carried out by Russian troops.
Reuters could not independently verify those figures or who was responsible for the killings.
Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday that all photographs and videos published by the Ukrainian authorities alleging “crimes” by Russian troops in Bucha were a “provocation,” and no resident of Bucha suffered violence at the hands of Russian troops.
Satellite images showed a 45-foot-long trench dug into the grounds of a Ukrainian church where a mass grave was found this week. Reuters reporters in Bucha visited a mass grave at one church that was still open, with hands and feet poking through the red clay heaped on top.
Pictures of the destruction and apparent violence towards civilians sparked widespread condemnation of Russia and leader Vladimir Putin. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the images as “a punch in the gut,” while United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an independent investigation.
World
Pakistani president dissolves national assembly at PM’s request
Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday at the request of the country’s prime minister, said a statement from the president’s secretariat, Reuters reported.
“President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has approved the advice of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under Article 58 (1) read with Article 48 (1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” said the statement.
According to Reuters earlier in the day, in a televised address to the nation on national TV, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told the nation that he had sent advice to the president to dissolve the national assembly or the lower house of the parliament.
Khan said a foreign power hatched a conspiracy to remove his government through a no-confidence motion against him, and the deputy speaker of the lower house rejected the motion because the nation cannot let such kind of conspiracies succeed, read the report.
Imran Khan noted that he wants his nation to start preparing for elections and not let any foreign power decide the future of Pakistan, adding that once the national assembly is dissolved, a procedure to appoint a caretaker set-up will start, Reuters reported.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter that the president has asked Khan to continue working as the prime minister until the caretaker government is formed.
