Biden to meet with Ghani and Abdullah: White House

Ariana News

Published

40 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: June 20, 2021)

US President Joe Biden will meet at the White House with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, on June 25, the White House said on Sunday.

The meeting comes at a critical time when fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban militants has surged, since Biden announced in April that all U.S. troops in Afghanistan would be withdrawn before Sept. 11, ending America’s longest war after nearly 20 years of conflict.

“The visit by President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military drawdown continues,” the White House said in a statement.

It added that Washington was committed to supporting the Afghan people by providing diplomatic, economic and humanitarian assistance.

“The United States will remain deeply engaged with the Government of Afghanistan to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for terrorist groups who pose a threat to the U.S. homeland,” it said.

However, the Taliban has staged a months-long campaign to expand its influence across the country as the United States has begun withdrawing troops and closed some bases and handed them over to the Afghan government. The troop withdrawal started on May 1.

Since the United States announced plans in April to pull out all of troops, at least 30 districts have been seized by the Taliban.

Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 20, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2021)

The Taliban insurgents have seized control of another 17 districts in eight provinces in the past 24 hours.

A member of Takhar provincial council told Ariana News that the Taliban overrun the Dasht-e-Qala, Darqad, Namak Aab, Chaal, Khwaja Ghar, Hazar Samuch, Yangi Qala, and Khwaja Baha-u-Din districts of the province.

Meanwhile, the Afghan forces have also retreated from the Dara Suf Bala district of Samangan; Chahar Bolak in Balkh; Dasht-e-Archi in Kunduz; Kharwar in Logar; Lawlash district in Faryab; Mangjic, Faizabad, and Khanaqah districts of Jawzjan; and the Khashrod district in Nimruz province.

It brings the total fallen districts to the Taliban to more than 60.

In Takhar, the police chief of Namak Aab was killed in a skirmish with the Taliban. Sources said that the remaining soldiers were surrendered to the Taliban due to lack of reinforcement.

“Since last night, the Namak Ab, Chaal, Yangi Qala, Khwaja Ghar district, Hazar Samuch districts have fallen to the Taliban and heavy fighting continues in Dasht-e-Qala district,” said Takhar MP to the Parliament Mohammad Amir Khaksar.

NSC unveils plan to protect children from being ‘tools of war’

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 20, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2021)

The Afghan National Security Council (NSC) said Sunday that the Taliban militants are using children as tools of war.

During an event on Sunday, the NSC unveiled the “Policy on the Protection of Children in Armed Conflict”, which is aimed at seeking ways to protect children in the conflict.

The council also called on the United Nations to put pressure on the Taliban to stop using children as tools of war.

“The Taliban do not care about any group and the group uses children and women as shields on the battlefield,” said Haroon Rashid Sherzad, Deputy Minister of the Interior Ministry.

Alice Akunga, UNICEF Deputy Representative, who also attended the event stated: “Our next step is to implement this policy to ensure that children are protected from murder, sexual assault, recruitment as a soldier, and kidnapping.”

The Taliban, however, has constantly rejected involving children in battles.

World Refugee Day: about 6.5 million Afghans are refugees across globe

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 20, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2021)

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says that an estimated of 6.5 million Afghans are living as migrants or asylum seekers in about 70 countries.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of World Refugee Day (June 20), Abdul Basit Ansari, a spokesman for the MoRR, said that Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey host the largest number of Afghan refugees.

“Currently, about 6.5 Afghans are living as migrants in more than 70 countries, and that most of them have migrated to Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey,” Ansari said.

He added that more than four million Afghans, have been forced to flee their homes due to ongoing clashes across the country.

Meanwhile, at an event organized by the Afghan government and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to mark World Refugee Day, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to enabling voluntary repatriation in safety and dignity, and sustainable reintegration of Afghan refugees. 

“They are an integral part of Afghanistan and without them, the Afghan nation is incomplete”, Ghani said.

The UNHCR in a statement stated that Afghans constitute the world’s largest protracted refugee situation around the globe, with millions displaced at different time intervals. 

According to the statement 2020 recorded about 132,700 Afghan refugees, though an overall reduction in numbers in 2020, Afghans still remain the third-largest population displaced across borders with a total of about 2.6 million refugees. 

More than 85 percent of Afghan refugees are hosted in Iran and Pakistan, the statement noted.

“Afghan refugees and diaspora abroad have accumulated a wealth of human capital, skills, and assets with which they can play an important role in the nation-building, and reconstruction and development of Afghanistan,” President Ghani said.

Speaking on the occasion of World Refugee Day, Caroline Van Buren, UNHCR’s Representative in Afghanistan commended Government’s efforts in including returnees and displaced Afghans in the national priority programs particularly health, education, and livelihood sectors. 

“Inclusion and addressing the vulnerabilities of returnees displaced population through coordinated and comprehensive area-based humanitarian and development investments to build the resilient communities is at the heart of our (government and UNHCR’s) strategies in Afghanistan,” she said.

