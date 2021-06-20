Latest News
Biden to meet with Ghani and Abdullah: White House
US President Joe Biden will meet at the White House with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, on June 25, the White House said on Sunday.
The meeting comes at a critical time when fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban militants has surged, since Biden announced in April that all U.S. troops in Afghanistan would be withdrawn before Sept. 11, ending America’s longest war after nearly 20 years of conflict.
“The visit by President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military drawdown continues,” the White House said in a statement.
It added that Washington was committed to supporting the Afghan people by providing diplomatic, economic and humanitarian assistance.
“The United States will remain deeply engaged with the Government of Afghanistan to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for terrorist groups who pose a threat to the U.S. homeland,” it said.
However, the Taliban has staged a months-long campaign to expand its influence across the country as the United States has begun withdrawing troops and closed some bases and handed them over to the Afghan government. The troop withdrawal started on May 1.
Since the United States announced plans in April to pull out all of troops, at least 30 districts have been seized by the Taliban.
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
The Taliban insurgents have seized control of another 17 districts in eight provinces in the past 24 hours.
A member of Takhar provincial council told Ariana News that the Taliban overrun the Dasht-e-Qala, Darqad, Namak Aab, Chaal, Khwaja Ghar, Hazar Samuch, Yangi Qala, and Khwaja Baha-u-Din districts of the province.
Meanwhile, the Afghan forces have also retreated from the Dara Suf Bala district of Samangan; Chahar Bolak in Balkh; Dasht-e-Archi in Kunduz; Kharwar in Logar; Lawlash district in Faryab; Mangjic, Faizabad, and Khanaqah districts of Jawzjan; and the Khashrod district in Nimruz province.
It brings the total fallen districts to the Taliban to more than 60.
In Takhar, the police chief of Namak Aab was killed in a skirmish with the Taliban. Sources said that the remaining soldiers were surrendered to the Taliban due to lack of reinforcement.
“Since last night, the Namak Ab, Chaal, Yangi Qala, Khwaja Ghar district, Hazar Samuch districts have fallen to the Taliban and heavy fighting continues in Dasht-e-Qala district,” said Takhar MP to the Parliament Mohammad Amir Khaksar.
NSC unveils plan to protect children from being ‘tools of war’
The Afghan National Security Council (NSC) said Sunday that the Taliban militants are using children as tools of war.
During an event on Sunday, the NSC unveiled the “Policy on the Protection of Children in Armed Conflict”, which is aimed at seeking ways to protect children in the conflict.
The council also called on the United Nations to put pressure on the Taliban to stop using children as tools of war.
“The Taliban do not care about any group and the group uses children and women as shields on the battlefield,” said Haroon Rashid Sherzad, Deputy Minister of the Interior Ministry.
Alice Akunga, UNICEF Deputy Representative, who also attended the event stated: “Our next step is to implement this policy to ensure that children are protected from murder, sexual assault, recruitment as a soldier, and kidnapping.”
The Taliban, however, has constantly rejected involving children in battles.
World Refugee Day: about 6.5 million Afghans are refugees across globe
