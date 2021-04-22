Biden to ‘discuss withdrawal of troops’ at upcoming NATO summit

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2021)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday said during his visit to Kandahar province that it’s important to maintain a strong republic system and that Afghanistan must allow the foreign troops to withdraw with honor “because they have helped us.

“I came to Kandahar to be reassured that nothing will happen [conflict-wise] once the foreigners leave.” Ghani said.

“We have always held on to our soil and will continue to do so,” he added.

During his visit to Kandahar he assessed the security situation and inaugurated a private hospital.

Speaking at a gathering Ghani said that despite the decision to withdraw foreign troops, Afghanistan will still have the support of the international community.

“The international community’s commitment has not changed, we still have the international community’s support for another three years,” Ghani said.

This comes after the US on Wednesday announced $300 million in aid to Afghanistan.

Ghani also called on the Taliban to accept Jirga discussions, saying “political issues must be resolved in a political way.”

“There is no law in the world other than our constitution that has an Islamic form. Let’s face it, Islam brings us closer together, (and does) not separate us.” Ghani said.

Meanwhile, Amrullah Saleh, first vice president who was accompanying Ghani, said that they are ready to sacrifice their remaining term of office for peace.

“We are ready to sacrifice our three-and-a-half years of term for peace, but only if the Taliban accepts an election.” Saleh said.

Speaking at the event Saleh said that they will not hand over power to a small group but instead are ready to defend the people and country.

Saleh also called on Taliban to not be afraid of elections and to join the democratic process.

“The Taliban don’t need to worry about rigged elections because electronic IDs will be used which will eliminate voter fraud,” Saleh said.

Saleh once again criticized Pakistan for its link to Taliban.

“Taliban mines are made by Pakistan and given to the Taliban because there is not much raw material in Afghanistan and all the production is done by Pakistan,” Saleh said.

At the end of meeting President Ashraf Ghani told Kandahar’s private sector “let’s come together every week to resolve the issues”. He said this also applied to all involved in the private sector in the country.