Biden to ‘discuss withdrawal of troops’ at upcoming NATO summit
U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders of NATO member countries will discuss the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, among other topics, at a summit in Brussels on June 14, ABC reported.
According to ABC, the meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels will be a face-to-face opportunity for Biden to rebuild relations with leaders from Europe and Canada that became strained under former President Donald Trump.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement issued Thursday: “This is a unique opportunity to reinforce NATO as the enduring embodiment of the bond between Europe and North America.”
Stoltenberg said the meeting will focus on the security “challenges of today and tomorrow: Russia’s aggressive actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber-attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China.”
The meeting will take place as NATO-led troops leave Afghanistan, the alliance’s biggest and most challenging operation ever, with the aim of being gone by September 11 at the latest.
Nothing will happen after foreign troop’s withdraw: Ghani
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday said during his visit to Kandahar province that it’s important to maintain a strong republic system and that Afghanistan must allow the foreign troops to withdraw with honor “because they have helped us.
“I came to Kandahar to be reassured that nothing will happen [conflict-wise] once the foreigners leave.” Ghani said.
“We have always held on to our soil and will continue to do so,” he added.
During his visit to Kandahar he assessed the security situation and inaugurated a private hospital.
Speaking at a gathering Ghani said that despite the decision to withdraw foreign troops, Afghanistan will still have the support of the international community.
“The international community’s commitment has not changed, we still have the international community’s support for another three years,” Ghani said.
This comes after the US on Wednesday announced $300 million in aid to Afghanistan.
Ghani also called on the Taliban to accept Jirga discussions, saying “political issues must be resolved in a political way.”
“There is no law in the world other than our constitution that has an Islamic form. Let’s face it, Islam brings us closer together, (and does) not separate us.” Ghani said.
Meanwhile, Amrullah Saleh, first vice president who was accompanying Ghani, said that they are ready to sacrifice their remaining term of office for peace.
“We are ready to sacrifice our three-and-a-half years of term for peace, but only if the Taliban accepts an election.” Saleh said.
Speaking at the event Saleh said that they will not hand over power to a small group but instead are ready to defend the people and country.
Saleh also called on Taliban to not be afraid of elections and to join the democratic process.
“The Taliban don’t need to worry about rigged elections because electronic IDs will be used which will eliminate voter fraud,” Saleh said.
Saleh once again criticized Pakistan for its link to Taliban.
“Taliban mines are made by Pakistan and given to the Taliban because there is not much raw material in Afghanistan and all the production is done by Pakistan,” Saleh said.
At the end of meeting President Ashraf Ghani told Kandahar’s private sector “let’s come together every week to resolve the issues”. He said this also applied to all involved in the private sector in the country.
Turkey to host trilateral foreign ministers meeting with Afghanistan and Pakistan
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Thursday that a trilateral meeting between foreign ministers from Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place on Friday, April 23, in Istanbul to discuss the Afghan peace process.
According to a statement issued by Turkey’s foreign office, a “trilateral meeting between Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place on 23 April 2021 in Istanbul.”
“Along with recent developments regarding the Afghan Peace Process, cooperation in the fields of security, energy, connectivity and irregular migration will be discussed during the Trilateral Meeting.
“On the margins of the meeting, H.E. Çavuşoğlu will also hold bilateral meetings with his Afghan and Pakistani counterparts,” read the statement.
Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar meanwhile left Kabul on Thursday afternoon for Istanbul where he will attend the meeting, said the ministry.
According to the ministry, the meeting, due to be held tomorrow, will focus on ways to reach a political settlement in Afghanistan, the resumption of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, strengthening of regional consensus for supporting peace, Turkey and Pakistan’s role in this regard, and consolidating trilateral relations.
At the sidelines of this meeting, Atmar will also engage in bilateral meetings on strengthening political, economic, and security cooperation, read the statement.
This comes just a day after Turkey, Qatar and the United Nations announced the much-anticipated Istanbul Conference had been postponed.
The conference, that was to have been co-hosted by Turkey, Qatar and the UN, had been proposed by the United States as part of its efforts to secure a peace agreement between the Afghan Republic and the Taliban.
However, last week the Taliban said in response to US President Joe Biden’s announcement that troops would be out of the country by September 11, and not as originally agreed on May 1, that they would not attend any summit on peace until all troops had exited.
UNAMA chief wraps up meetings on peace in Doha
UN envoy for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons on Thursday concluded several days of consultations in Doha with Afghan parties and international partners on the best way forward to strengthen and add impetus to intra-Afghan peace negotiations.
In a series of tweets, UNAMA stated “there will be no pause in work to support Afghan peace negotiations.
“UN is continuing its engagement with both Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Taliban representatives, to maintain a focus on peace efforts and the path to a just and durable peace settlement.”
This comes a day after the UN, Turkey and Qatar issued a joint statement announcing the postponement of the Istanbul Conference that was due to start on Saturday.
The postponement comes after the Taliban said last week it would not take part in any conference until all foreign troops had withdrawn.
UNAMA stated that the Istanbul Conference postponement “provides another opportunity for the Afghan parties to demonstrate progress in the current Doha Afghan peace negotiations. There should be no let up in Afghan efforts to find peace.”
The mission also stated that the UN will ramp up its engagement in support of an Afghan peace and end of the Afghanistan war. “The UN’s impartiality and ability to convene is at the disposal of Afghans and international actors working for peace, especially regional states.”
UNAMA also stated it will continue its work with Afghan women, youth, media, victims and civil society to support their vital role in the development of an inclusive peace.
