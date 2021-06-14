Featured
Biden to discuss airport security situation with Erdogan
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday night that President Joe Biden is heading to Brussels for Monday’s NATO Summit where he is expected to discuss a number of issues including that around the future security of both the United States embassy in Kabul and the airport.
Addressing members of the media onboard Air Force One, Sullivan said Biden would meet with his Turkish counterpart to discuss the issue of the future security of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
Turkey has offered to take charge of the airport security once troops have withdrawn but they have said this would be conditional.
Sullivan meanwhile said Biden will “cover a range of issues during the session with the leaders, including, of course, the immediate issue of the drawdown in Afghanistan, where we’re proceeding on an in-together, out-together basis, and coordinating very closely with our Allies as we draw down our remaining forces.”
Sullivan also said: “He (Biden) will also consult on ensuring security for an embassy presence that can continue to provide support to the Afghan National Security Forces and to the Afghan government, as well as humanitarian and civilian assistance to the Afghan people, especially to its women and girls.”
“Tomorrow (Monday) is about collective security and defense, and climate will be on the agenda; cyber will be on the agenda; Russia will be on the agenda; terrorism will be on the agenda; and this Afghanistan drawdown will be a significant issue,” he said.
Sullivan also stated that Biden will “discuss embassy presence with a broad range of allied embassies, and he will discuss security arrangements, specifically including with (Turkish) President Erdoğan.”
He did not elaborate and said instead such discussions “take place privately and with some degree of sensitivity”.
Featured
Stoltenberg says many decisions will be taken at NATO Summit
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday he was looking forward to welcoming all NATO leaders to the day’s summit and said the decisions that will be made will send a strong message of unity, of resolve and that “we are making NATO stronger in an age of global competition.”
Stoltenberg laid out a number of key decision areas for the Summit, including strengthening political consultations, reinforcing collective defense, and enhancing resilience for infrastructure and supply chains.
Stoltenberg also said that Afghanistan, Russia, and support for Ukraine and Georgia will feature in the day-long event.
“NATO is the most successful alliance in history because, for more than seventy years, we have changed as the world changes”, the Secretary-General said.
“At our Summit on Monday, we will have far-ranging discussions, and take substantial decisions to make our strong Alliance even stronger and keep our one billion people safe”.
US President Joe Biden, who has already arrived in Brussels for the summit is meanwhile expected to hold talks on the sidelines of the event with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan said on Sunday his country would be the “only reliable” country left to stabilize Afghanistan after the US pulls out its troops.
Speaking to journalists at an Istanbul airport before leaving for Brussels, Erdogan said he would discuss the issue in his first face-to-face meeting with Biden.
“America is preparing to leave Afghanistan soon and from the moment they leave, the only reliable country to maintain the process over there is obviously Turkey,” Erdogan said.
This comes after reports emerged last week that Turkey had offered to keep troops in Afghanistan to protect the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul once US and NATO forces have left.
Concerns among the foreign community have been growing over this issue as the Kabul airport is the main entry and exit point for diplomats and aid workers.
According to AFP, Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkish officials had informed their American counterparts about Ankara’s plans in Afghanistan after the US troop pullout, without providing details.
They are “pleased and happy. We will be able to discuss the Afghanistan process with them,” he said.
AFP meanwhile quoted a Turkish official as having said Turkey’s troops could remain “as long as certain conditions including legal and financial are met.”
“If Turkey is to stay it will do so under which frame: under NATO umbrella or bilateral terms? And if it will be under NATO auspices, under which authorization?” asked the official, who wished to remain anonymous.
The official also confirmed that Western powers were willing to let Turkey stay and protect the Kabul airport.
But, the official added, “why should Turkey try hard if nobody is going to give support? These issues need to be clarified.”
Following last week’s reports on Turkey’s offer, the Taliban on Saturday issued a statement warning against this.
According to the group, should any foreign country decide to keep some troops in Afghanistan, be it for safeguarding embassies or the airport, they will be considered “invaders”.
Featured
Turkey’s president says US can count on Ankara after troop pullout
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday his country would be the “only reliable” country left to stabilize Afghanistan after the US pulls out its troops.
Speaking to journalists at an Istanbul airport on Sunday before leaving for Brussels, for the NATO leaders summit Monday, Erdogan also said he would discuss the issue in his first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden.
“America is preparing to leave Afghanistan soon and from the moment they leave, the only reliable country to maintain the process over there is obviously Turkey,” Erdogan said.
This comes after reports emerged last week that Turkey had offered to keep troops in Afghanistan to protect the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul once US and NATO forces have left.
Concerns among the foreign community have been growing over this issue as the Kabul airport is the main entry and exit point for diplomats and aid workers.
According to AFP, Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkish officials had informed their American counterparts about Ankara’s plans in Afghanistan after the US troop pullout, without providing details.
They are “pleased and happy. We will be able to discuss the Afghanistan process with them,” he said.
AFP meanwhile quoted a Turkish official as having said Turkey’s troops could remain “as long as certain conditions including legal and financial are met.”
“If Turkey is to stay it will do so under which frame: under NATO umbrella or bilateral terms? And if it will be under NATO auspices, under which authorization?” asked the official, who wished to remain anonymous.
The official also confirmed that Western powers were willing to let Turkey stay and protect the Kabul airport.
But, the official added, “why should Turkey try hard if nobody is going to give support? These issues need to be clarified.”
Following last week’s reports on Turkey’s offer, the Taliban on Saturday issued a statement warning against this.
According to the group, should any foreign country decide to keep some troops in Afghanistan, be it for safeguarding embassies or the airport, they will be considered “invaders”.
Featured
Taliban lays down conditions to attend Istanbul conference
The Taliban has said it will attend the U.S-proposed peace conference in Turkey on three conditions – the conference must be short, the agenda must not include decision-making on critical issues and the Taliban delegation should be low level.
A senior Taliban leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told VOA: “Our leadership has proposed that the Istanbul meeting should not be longer than three days.”
Another senior Taliban leader also confirmed the news when approached by VOA.
The Istanbul Conference, designed to give momentum to stalled Doha peace talks, was proposed by the U.S. in April and was expected to be held in early May. However, the conference failed to materialize as the Taliban refused to attend.
VOA reported that the head of the Qatar-based Taliban negotiation team, Abdul Hakeem, and several key members of the Taliban’s Qatar office, met with the group’s leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, and some members of the Taliban leadership council.
According to VOA, Hakeem was accompanied by Mullah Fazil, Mullah Shireen and Mullah Abdul Manan, all negotiation team members and that the consultations with Akhundzada lasted a month before concluding last week.
Earlier reports indicated the deliberations were conducted in Pakistan where the Taliban leadership is believed to live.
VOA reported that the Taliban’s decision on the Istanbul conference is a result of Pakistani and Qatari efforts, among other countries.
“The Taliban leaders were basically not in favor of participation in the Istanbul conference, but they said they will attend with conditions and on request of Pakistan and Qatar,” the Taliban leader told VOA.
The leader, who was privy to internal consultations, did not give details as to who will represent the Taliban, VOA reported.
Nader Nadery, from the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team, told VOA that their side was unaware of this development.
He said nothing had been officially shared with them.
According to VOA, the United States, Turkey, and Afghanistan had proposed that at least one or more senior leaders other than the representatives of the Taliban negotiation team in Doha lead the Taliban team in Istanbul. VOA reported that officials from these countries have said they do not believe the Qatar office envoys, including Mullah Baradar, have the authority to make decisions in the talks.
Initially, the U.S. proposed a 10-day meeting so the Taliban and Afghan Republic’s team could resolve differences and make some critical decisions.
But VOA reported that according to the Taliban leader, the group’s senior leadership did not want Istanbul to be a decision-making platform, and they did not want a specific agenda for the meeting.
VOA also reported that the Taliban leader said the group would not declare a ceasefire at the moment and that this issue would not be declared during intra-Afghan negotiations.
Stoltenberg says many decisions will be taken at NATO Summit
Khan Abad district of Kunduz falls to Taliban
Turkey’s president says US can count on Ankara after troop pullout
Biden to discuss airport security situation with Erdogan
Zerbena: Afghanistan, Uzbekistan establish joint economic zone
Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel – sources
Long working hours are a killer: WHO study shows
Israel-Gaza conflict rages on, diplomacy yet to gain traction
Israel bombs Gaza home of top Hamas leader as fighting rages
Cancer takes its toll on Afghans amid diagnostic, treatment challenges
Zerbena: Afghanistan, Uzbekistan establish joint economic zone
Pas Az Khabar: Intensified clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban discussed
Morning News Show: Third wave of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Sola: Efforts underway to revive stalled Afghan peace talks
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban issues warning to foreigners over embassies, airport plans
-
Latest News4 days ago
Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
-
Latest News3 days ago
Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord: Taliban spokesman
-
Latest News4 days ago
US mulls possibility of airstrikes if Afghan forces face crisis
-
Latest News5 days ago
ARTF endorses new four-year partnership and financing program for Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban capture Arghanjkha district in Badakhshan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Myanmar authorities open new corruption cases against Suu Kyi
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mohaqiq calls on UNSC to declare attacks on Hazaras genocide