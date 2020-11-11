Latest News
Biden to consider keeping counterterror forces in Afghanistan
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden may consider keeping a small contingent of counterterrorism troops in Afghanistan, a move expected to face resistance from the Taliban, analysts told Stars and Stripes.
But analysts say the Biden administration is expected to retain most aspects of the US-Taliban deal struck in February.
Like President Donald Trump, the president-elect has spoken out against “forever wars,” including America’s longest, in Afghanistan. But while Trump wanted all troops home by Christmas, Biden has said he would consider keeping a small counterterrorism force there, Stars and Stripes reported.
“I support drawing down the troops. But here’s the problem, we still have to worry about terrorism and [the Islamic State],” Biden told Stars and Stripes.
Earlier this week Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a congratulatory tweet to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris that he wanted to continue and deepen the “multilayered strategic partnership with the United States … including in counterterrorism and bringing peace to Afghanistan.”
The Taliban, on the other hand, have told Biden he should stick firmly to the deal negotiated by his predecessor — even though they have fallen short of meeting several of the conditions — and fully withdraw international troops by the agreement’s May deadline.
“The Islamic Emirate would like to stress to the … American president-elect and future administration that implementation of the agreement is the most reasonable and effective tool for ending the conflict between … our countries,” the group said in a statement.
Although there have been calls from Afghan lawmakers for the deal struck by the Trump administration and the Taliban to be renegotiated — including the clause calling for the full withdrawal of international forces — doing so would mean the U.S. would have to “recommit to war,” said Ashley Jackson, a researcher with the Overseas Development Institute to Stars and Stripes.
“And I don’t know if the U.S., or Biden specifically, is willing to do that,” Jackson said. “Whatever he does, he’s walking a tightrope.”
U.S. military leaders have said withdrawing all international troops from the country was contingent on the Taliban meeting the conditions in the deal. The focus of the new U.S. administration will be to ensure the security of the United States and its allies, analysts said.
“If the Biden Administration is satisfied on that front, it might largely keep the same deal,” university lecturer and journalist Dawood Azami said.
Uzbekistan supports Afghan-led peace process: Uzbek Minister
Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov in a meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, on Wednesday, said his country supports an Afghan-own and Afghan-led peace process and is ready to help in this respect, Abdullah’s office said in a statement.
According to the statement Kamilov said that Uzbekistan also supports the Afghan peace negotiations in Doha.
“We welcome Uzbekistan president’s stance at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit where he supported the peace efforts in Afghanistan and encouraged other members of the summit to support the (Afghan) peace process,” Abdullah said in the meeting.
Abdullah Abdullah, who is leading a delegation in a visit to Uzbekistan, met with Uzbek officials to discuss the Afghan peace process among other topics related to relations between the two countries.
During the meeting with Kamilov Abdullah further said that: “There is an exceptional opportunity to achieve peace in Afghanistan.”
He said that the Afghan government remains committed to using the opportunity for peace.
“We urge the Taliban to seize this opportunity and work for peace,” Abdullah said. “We condemn the violence (in the country). No one should seek political concessions by increasing violence.”
Peace in Afghanistan means peace in the region and Central Asia, Abdullah said.
Abdullah also thanked Uzbekistan for its role and efforts for the Afghan peace process, the statement read.
At least two killed in helicopter crash in Nangarhar
At least two security force members were killed and two wounded in an MI-17 helicopter crash in Nangarhar province on Tuesday night, the Ministry of Defense claims.
However, local officials said two helicopters crashed after dropping off reinforcement troops in Hasarak district of Nangarhar.
Local officials also said that at least 10 people were wounded.
No further details have been released.
Taliban claimed responsibility for the army MI-17 helicopter crash.
Russia-led deal sees peacekeepers deploy to Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian peacekeeping troops deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday under a deal that halted six weeks of fighting between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces.
Reuters reported that the agreement was celebrated as a victory in Azerbaijan, while in Armenia it triggered unrest from crowds who stormed government buildings and branded the deal a betrayal.
This agreement has ended military action and restores relative calm to the breakaway territory, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and, until recently, fully controlled by ethnic Armenians.
Reuters reported that Azerbaijan will keep the territory it captured and ethnic Armenian forces must give up control of areas under its control by December 1.
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the deal and said overnight this should pave the way for lasting peace.
