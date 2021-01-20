Featured
Biden team still to review US-Taliban deal: Blinken
Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to lead the State Department, indicated to Congress Tuesday that the incoming president’s team will look closely at what’s already been negotiated with the Taliban.
At his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, he said he plans to emphatically redirect the trajectory of US foreign policy after four years of the Trump administration.
On whether the US, under Biden, would withdraw all troops from Afghanistan as planned, he said: “The President-elect wants to make sure that even as we pull back our forces that we retain the capacity to deal with any reemergence.”
He made clear, however, that the Biden team hasn’t been given much access to the agreement outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Trump administration negotiated with the Taliban in February last year.
Blinken said the Biden team will “look closely at what’s been negotiated there … to understand fully what commitments were made and not made by the Taliban.”
He added: “I don’t believe any agreement is sustainable without protecting gains by women and girls over the last 20 years.”
Among numerous issues he was questioned on, lawmakers also asked Blinken about one of the most concerning major external threats to the US – Iran.
According to CNN, Trump left the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration and instituted a maximum pressure campaign. But as Trump leaves office, Iran is closer to gaining a nuclear weapon than it was when he entered.
Blinken however made clear the Biden administration feels the world was safer with the nuclear deal in place.
“President-elect Biden is committed to the proposition that Iran will not acquire a nuclear weapon,” Blinken said.
“And we share, I know, that goal across this committee, an Iran with a nuclear weapon or on the threshold of having one with the capacity to build one on short order would be in Iran that is even more dangerous than it already is.”
Featured
Attacks are against the values of Islam, Atmar tells OIC chief
Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar held talks on Wednesday with Yousef al-Othaimeen, the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Saudi Arabia and discussed the current peace talks being held in Doha, Qatar.
In a statement, the Jeddah-based organization said discussions were held on the peace process, and on how the OIC can support the talks.
Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s commitment to supporting the Afghan people, and development projects in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Atmar praised the OIC for its role in forging unity among Islamic countries in support of the peace process and for issuing special resolutions to form a consensus among Islamic countries to resolve the crisis in Afghanistan.
At the meeting, Atmar called the war in Afghanistan illegitimate from the point of view of Islam.
“The crimes that are being committed in Afghanistan today are completely incompatible with the beliefs of Muslims and Islamic teachings; Attacks on female judges, killings of Kabul University students and attacks on maternity hospitals are certainly not justifiable in Islam,” he said.
Atmar also stated that if the opposition is truly committed to peace, the Afghan government would not see any obstacles to national reconciliation and the success of the peace process, and would be ready to pave the way for political participation on all sides in accordance with the free will of the Afghan people and internationally accepted standards.
“We want the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to continue its previous demands to end the bloodshed and resolve the political crisis in Afghanistan through holding follow-up meetings, expert consultations and sending special groups to consult with the teams,” he said.
In response to the Foreign Minister’s remarks, the Secretary-General of the OIC said that he commends and supports the flexible and adaptable position of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan towards peace.
Al-Othaimeen pointed out that killing, violence and intimidation are contrary to the essence of Islam and that people should be made aware that Islam is not a religion of terror and violence, but a religion of unity and convergence.
He praised the role of religious scholars in this regard, saying that scholars in Islamic societies have an important position not only from a religious point of view but also from a political point of view.
Featured
Iran’s president urges Biden to return to 2015 nuclear deal
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday to return to a 2015 nuclear deal and lift crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
Biden, who takes office on Wednesday, has said the United States will rejoin the pact that includes restrictions on Iran’s nuclear work if Tehran resumes strict compliance, Reuters reported.
Rouhani said on Wednesday in a televised cabinet meeting that “the ball is in the US court now. If Washington returns to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact.”
“Today, we expect the incoming US administration to return to the rule of law and commit themselves, and if they can, in the next four years, to remove all the black spots of the previous four years,” he said.
Tensions have grown between Tehran and Washington since 2018 when US President Donald Trump exited the deal between Iran and six world powers that sought to limit Tehran’s nuclear program and prevent it from developing atomic weapons. Washington reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.
Iran, which denies ever seeking nuclear arms, retaliated to Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy by gradually breaching the accord. Tehran has repeatedly said it can quickly reverse those violations if US sanctions are removed.
Antony Blinken, Biden’s choice for secretary of state, said at his Senate hearing on Tuesday that the Biden administration feels the world was safer with the nuclear deal in place.
“President-elect Biden is committed to the proposition that Iran will not acquire a nuclear weapon,” he said.
“And we share, I know, that goal across this committee, an Iran with a nuclear weapon or on the threshold of having one with the capacity to build one on short order would be in Iran that is even more dangerous than it already is.”
Rouhani meanwhile stated on Wednesday that “US President Donald Trump’s political career is over today and his ‘maximum pressure’ policy on Iran has completely failed.”
“Trump is dead but the nuclear deal is still alive,” Rouhani said.
Featured
Biden plans about a dozen Day One executive actions: aide
US President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to issue a number of executive orders immediately after his inauguration – by using the powers of his new office to push policy changes on housing, student loans, climate change and immigration, a top aide said on Saturday.
Biden, who campaigned on a raft of promises to undo President Donald Trump’s legacy even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US, will unveil “roughly a dozen” previously promised executive actions on Wednesday, incoming Biden chief of staff Ron Klain said in a memo distributed to reporters, Reuters reported.
The actions to be taken on Wednesday include rejoining the Paris climate accords, reversing a travel ban on several majority Muslim countries, extending a pause on federal student loan payments, halting evictions and foreclosures, as well as mandating masks in inter-state travel and on federal property.
All of the measures were previously announced.
Most of the measures are a reversal of policies Trump pursued and do not require congressional action. But Biden will also unveil a long-expected immigration proposal that would provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants that does require congressional action, Reuters reported.
That measure, as well as Biden’s recent proposal for $1.9 trillion in spending on COVID vaccinations and economic stimulus, face uphill battles in a Congress narrowly controlled by Biden’s fellow Democrats.
A broader set of Biden’s “Day One” promises will be executed over the following nine days after inauguration, Klain said. Those measures include expanding COVID-19 testing and directing the government to favor American-made goods when it makes purchases.
“President-elect Biden is assuming the presidency in a moment of profound crisis for our nation,” Klain said. “During the campaign, President-elect Biden pledged to take immediate action to start addressing these crises and build back better.”
Two explosions rattle Nangarhar
Attacks are against the values of Islam, Atmar tells OIC chief
Taliban unwavering over Islamic Emirate: sources
Iran’s president urges Biden to return to 2015 nuclear deal
Biden team still to review US-Taliban deal: Blinken
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
Humvee explosion causes massive damage in Faryab
Chinese journalist who reported on Wuhan outbreak jailed for 4 years
Taliban using child soldiers on the battlefield: Paktia governor
Tahawol: Prospects for Afghanistan peace talks discussed
Sola: Intra-Afghan talks discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Interview with Ghulam bahaudin Jailani, State Ministry for Disaster Management Authority
Zerbena: Interview with Nizamudin Khpalwak about the completion of Kamal Khan and Shorabak dam projects
Pas Az Khabar: Parliament rejects draft budget for second time
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Taliban drones bomb 217 Pamir Military Corps in Kunduz
-
Business5 days ago
‘Digital Silk Road’ on track as Afghanistan and Turkmenistan connect
-
Latest News5 days ago
NSA warns of Taliban’s intent to ‘seize power’ once foreign troops leave
-
Business4 days ago
Parliament rejects draft budget for second time
-
Latest News5 days ago
American troops down to 2,500: US acting defense secretary
-
COVID-193 days ago
Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine
-
Latest News4 days ago
12 local police killed in Taliban attack in Herat
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kunduz worshipers storm radio station on orders of Imam