Latest News
Biden sustains fractures in his foot while playing with his dog
Joe Biden’s personal physician said Sunday the president-elect suffered hairline fractures in his foot while playing with one of his dogs and will probably have to wear a protective boot for several weeks.
Biden’s office said in a statement the incident happened on Saturday. Biden then visited a specialist on Sunday for x-rays and a CT scan.
Reuters reported that doctors initially thought the former vice president had merely sprained his ankle, but ordered an additional scan of the injury.
A “follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures,” Biden’s personal physician Kevin O’Connor said in a separate statement. “He will likely require a walking boot for several weeks.”
After defeating President Donald Trump in the November 3 presidential election, Biden will be the oldest person ever to assume the office when he enters the White House on January 20.
His health is likely to be watched closely by allies and opponents alike.
Trump, who has not conceded defeat in the election and is contesting the results in court, wished Biden a speedy recovery. “Get well soon!” Trump said in a Tweet.
Latest News
Mastermind behind deadly ANDSF base attack in Ghazni killed
The Afghan Ministry of Defense said Monday that the mastermind behind Sunday’s attack on an ANDSF base in Dah-Yak in Ghazni province was killed in an airstrike in the Giro district.
“Hamza Waziristani, the mastermind behind the attack on ANDSF base in Ghazni province was killed along with seven others in an airstrike in Giro district on Sunday night,” the MoD said in a statement.
According to the statement, during the strike a large amount of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed.
No more details were provided by the ministry.
This comes after a Humvee full of explosives was detonated close to a public protection unit in PD3 of Ghazni city.
Ghazni governor’s spokesman Wahidullah Jumazadah said that at least 10 soldiers were killed and seven others were wounded in the bombing.
According to him, no civilians were injured in the incident.
But health officials reported that at least 21 security force members have been killed and 17 others wounded.
Meanwhile, citing public health department officials from Ghazni, CNN reported Monday that at least 40 Afghan soldiers had been killed.
Health officials also said the blast targeted a compound of the public protection force, a wing of the Afghan security forces, which damaged civilian residences around the compound. They said there could be more casualties from there.
Latest News
Afghan pilot told to rejoin air force or leave US protection
An Afghan major under US protection at an American base fears he could be in danger of being killed by the Taliban after being given an ultimatum following the Pentagon’s reversal on its asylum decision.
Major Mohammed Naiem Asadi, one of Afghanistan’s few elite attack helicopter pilots, his wife and four-year-old daughter had been approved in October to move to the US but this month that decision was overturned.
According to Asadi he has been told he will be forced to leave the US base in Afghanistan on Monday if he does not rejoin the Afghan Air Force, Stars and Stripes reported.
In a letter to US officials, Asadi’s lawyer Kimberly Motley said she was “extremely concerned” the major would be imprisoned and separated from his family if turned over to the Afghan military.
According to Stars and Stripes, the Afghan government has threatened to imprison pilots in the past for attempting to gain asylum in other countries.
For the last month, Asadi and his family have been living under US military protection, but on Sunday afternoon, US and Afghan military officers told Asadi that if he does not rejoin the Afghan Air Force, he will be forced to leave the base, Asadi told Stars and Stripes.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Defense Ministry has said it is committed to protecting him, Asadi said he doubts the Afghan government’s ability and willingness to protect him at a time when the country is witnessing a wave of assassinations by the Taliban.
Asadi meanwhile is said to have killed more Taliban than any other pilot in the Afghan Air Force during thousands of flight hours, Afghan and US military officers told Stars and Stripes.
In the summer, he protected an American pilot who crashed his A-29 Super Tucano attack turboprop in northern Afghanistan, a letter of commendation signed by US Air Force Captain Robert V. Yost said.
Asadi led a flight of two MD-530 attack helicopters that scrambled to protect the crash site in Taliban-contested territory, and Asadi’s efforts were vital to the pilot’s rescue, Yost wrote.
“The incident was just one of countless events where Maj. Asadi’s actions have protected and saved lives,” he wrote.
Asadi applied for asylum in the US under Significant Public Benefit Parole, a temporary status for noncitizens in need of protection. He then passed several background checks, with a US military contractor confirming the authenticity of the Taliban death threats he received, Stars and Stripes reported.
According to Motley, risks to Afghan pilots from the Taliban dramatically increase once it’s known they are applying for a visa to leave the country.
“It is also quite clear that the Afghan government cannot (or will not) protect the Asadi family from the Taliban,” Motley said in her letter. “They simply do not have the capacity or ability.”
Asadi told Stars and Stripes on Sunday he is concerned with what may happen to him and his family should they leave the base.
“It’s very scary for me,” Asadi said. “My wife, she knows too. She is very sad, she didn’t eat lunch or breakfast; we didn’t sleep last night. It’s a very bad situation.”
COVID-19
Oxygen producing plant inaugurated at Kabul Hospital
An oxygen-producing plant was inaugurated on Sunday at Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital in the capital Kabul city.
A number of high-ranking government officials including Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Minister of Public Health, and several MPs and Monsoor Ahmad Khan Ambassador of Pakistan to Kabul had attended the inauguration ceremony of the plant.
The plant with a capacity of producing 50 balloons of oxygen per hour would meet patients’ needs at the hospital.
The 300-bed Jinnah Hospital, which was one of the capital’s Covid-19 isolation centers, is constructed by the government of Pakistan in Dasht-e-Barchi of the city at a cost of $24 million.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Monsoor Ahmad Khan stated that Pakistan is committed to assisting Afghanistan in development projects.
Along with Hon Afghan Health Minister Ahmad Jawad Usmani inaugurated new Oxygen production plant provided by Pakistan to Jinnah Hospital.Kabul. Pakistan committed to help Afghanistan in development projects
— Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) November 29, 2020
“We are trying to establish a cancer treatment center at the Ali Jinnah Hospital. Pakistan is ready to assist Afghanistan in various areas, even peace,” the Pakistani Ambassador said.
At the inauguration ceremony, Public Health Acting Minister Jawad Osmani warned of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.
He stated that around 1240 people have been infected with Covid-19 in the past week. According to him, the infections have increased by 10 percent and the fatalities have increased by 3 percent.

