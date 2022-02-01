World
Biden says he plans to designate Qatar as major non-NATO ally
President Joe Biden said on Monday (January 31) he plans to designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, granting a special status to a key ally in the Middle East.
Biden made the announcement as he met Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in the Oval Office. The emir told reporters that he would discuss regional security with Biden as well as push for equal rights for the Palestinian people.
Boeing Co secured a launch order from Qatar Airways for a new freighter version of its 777X passenger jet and a provisional order for 737 MAX jets in a Washington ceremony on Monday coinciding with a visit by the Gulf state’s ruling emir.
Reuters reported last week that the U.S. planemaker was in advanced negotiations with the Gulf carrier for around 34 of the planned twin-engined freighters in a deal provisionally estimated to be worth $14 billion at list prices.
Qatar is also bridging to the new cargo version of the upgraded 777X with a handful of extra current-generation 777 freighters.
Qatar Airways also signed a provisional order for up to 50 737 MAX jets, making Monday’s deal a potential 100-plane, $30 billion-plus package. Reuters reported the 737 MAX deal earlier on Monday.
Qatar has told the European Union the bloc would need to restrict the resale of gas outside the EU so major suppliers can provide gas in case of a Russia-Ukraine conflict and prevent a short-term crisis, a person briefed on the talks said.
The Gulf Arab state says it is also necessary to resolve a long-running EU probe into Qatar’s long-term gas contracts, for the EU to be less dependent on spot sales and more on long-term contracts to boost its energy security, the person added.
The discussions between the EU and major suppliers go to the core of EU’s gas market liberalisation.
World
UK PM to visit Ukraine in show of support, urges Russia to step back from conflict
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Ukraine on Tuesday as part of diplomatic efforts to deter a possible Russian invasion, urging Moscow to step back from the brink of conflict.
Johnson will meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss the tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed in and near Ukraine that the West fears could be preparing to invade, Reuters reported.
The United States, the European Union and Britain say Russia now has the capability to act against Ukraine, and Johnson has warned of a catastrophe if Moscow were to do so.
“We urge Russia to step back and engage in dialogue to find a diplomatic resolution and avoid further bloodshed,” Johnson said in remarks ahead of his arrival.
“It is the right of every Ukrainian to determine how they are governed. As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it.”
Johnson’s visit reflects his desire to position Britain as a player in world affairs, even as he deals with a political scandal at home over gatherings at his offices and residence during COVID-19 lockdown that could force him from office.
Britain on Monday said that any incursion would trigger unprecedented sanctions against Russian companies and people with close links to the Kremlin.
The government plans to target Russia’s richest men, include the ability to freeze their assets and to turn them back at the border.
Johnson will discuss with Zelenskiy what strategic support Britain can offer to Ukraine, according to a statement from his office.
Britain has supplied defensive weapons and training personnel to Ukraine, though ministers have said that the deployment of combat troops is unlikely.
World
UAE intercepts Houthi missile attack as Israeli president visits
The United Arab Emirates said on Monday it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement as the UAE hosted Israel’s President Isaac Herzog in a first such visit, Reuters reported.
Washington condemned the assault, the third on U.S.-allied UAE within the last two weeks, including a deadly strike on the capital Abu Dhabi on Jan. 17, in an escalation of the Yemen war between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition, read the report.
The Emirati defence ministry said the latest missile attack was intercepted 20 minutes past midnight and that its debris fell on an uninhabited area. It did not say whether it was aimed at Abu Dhabi or Dubai, the region’s business and tourism hub.
It came while Israel’s president was visiting Abu Dhabi where he discussed security and bilateral relations with the UAE’s de facto ruler Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Herzog spent the night in Abu Dhabi, an Israeli official told Reuters. He will continue his UAE visit despite the Houthi attack, his office said.
He is due to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai world fair on Monday.
“While Israel’s president is visiting the UAE to build bridges and promote stability across the region, the Houthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet.
The UAE, along with Bahrain, signed U.S.-brokered normalisation agreements with Israel, dubbed the “Abraham Accords”, in 2020.
The UAE civil aviation authority said air traffic in the Gulf country, a major international travel hub, was normal and all flights operating as usual, Reuters reported.
The UAE’s defence ministry said coalition warplanes had destroyed missile launchers that were located in Yemen.
Yemen’s Houthi military spokesman said the group would within hours provide details of a new military operation “deep inside” the UAE, Reuters reported.
The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition that has been battling the Houthis for nearly seven years in a conflict largely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
The Houthis, who have repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, have warned they would continue targeting the UAE unless it stopped “interfering” in Yemen.
The UAE had largely ended its military presence on the ground in 2019 but continues to hold sway through Yemeni forces it arms and trains and which recently joined battles against the Houthis in key energy-producing regions.
There were no social media posts on Monday’s interception in the UAE. The public prosecutor has said it summoned several people for sharing videos showing defence systems intercepting a previous Houthi missile attack.
The coalition has also launched deadly air strikes on Houthi-held areas in the past two week in the conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.
World
NATO chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia invades
NATO has no plans to deploy combat troops to non-NATO member Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday, Reuters reported.
Asked on BBC Television whether he would rule out putting NATO troops in Ukraine if Russia does invade, Stoltenberg said: “We have no plans to deploy NATO combat troops to Ukraine … we are focusing on providing support.”
“There is a difference between being a NATO member and being a strong and highly valued partner as Ukraine. There’s no doubt about that.”
Kabul bakery donates bread as millions in Afghanistan suffer extreme hunger
Scores of children succumb to pneumonia as health system collapses
Russia considers TAPI pipeline idea ‘politically attractive’
Next extended Troika likely to be held in Kabul
IEA makes first senior female appointment
Beijing likely to host Troika-plus meeting in Afghanistan this month
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
Afghan woman dies from the cold along Iran-Turkey border
PSG’s Messi and three others test positive for COVID-19
Saar: UN chief’s call for women’s rights in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan NSA’s trip to Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: TAPI project developments discussed
Tahawol: EU special envoy reaction to Amir Khan Muttaqi’s remarks
Saar: Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf’s Kabul visit discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
ICC U19 World Cup: Afghanistan beats Sri Lanka to reach the semi-final
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qatar, Turkiye, IEA agree on ‘several key issues’ to run Kabul airport
-
Business4 days ago
Turkey sends humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bus services restart in Kabul and provinces: officials
-
Sport4 days ago
Amid pandemic and protest, Olympics return to a changed China
-
World4 days ago
Ten Pakistani soldiers killed in insurgent attack, army says
-
World4 days ago
Russia, China to discuss European security amid Ukraine standoff
-
World4 days ago
Honduras inaugurates first female president, Harris vows closer U.S. ties