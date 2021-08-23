Latest News
Biden pledges continued evacuation support
US President Joe Biden said late Sunday Washington has an unwavering commitment to getting American citizens and at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan.
Biden said the security situation in Afghanistan was changing rapidly and his administration was concerned about the threat from Islamic State (Daesh) in Afghanistan.
“Let me be clear, the evacuation of thousands from Kabul is going to be hard and painful” and would have been “no matter when it began,” Biden said in a briefing at the White House.
“We have a long way to go and a lot could still go wrong.”
Biden said he had directed the State Department to contact Americans stranded in Afghanistan by phone, email and other means, and the United States had a plan to move them to the airport.
“We’re executing a plan to move groups of these Americans to safety and effectively move them to the airport compound. For security reasons, I’m not going to go into detail … but I will say again today what I’ve said before: Any American who wants to get home will get home.”
Afghan allies of the West and vulnerable Afghans such as women activists and journalists would be helped too, he said.
Asked by a reporter whether the United States would extend an Aug. 31 deadline for evacuations, Biden replied: “Our hope is we will not have to extend but there are going to be discussions I suspect on how far along we are in the process.”
Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin on Sunday rejected the idea of sending evacuees to Russia-allied countries to the north of Afghanistan, saying he did not want “militants showing up here under cover of refugees”, Russian news agencies reported.
Putin criticized the idea of some Western countries relocating refugees from Afghanistan to neighboring Central Asian countries while their visas to the United States and Europe are being processed.
“Does that mean that they can be sent without visas to those countries, to our neighbours, while they themselves (the West) don’t want to take them without visas?” TASS news agency quoted Putin as telling leaders of the ruling United Russia party.
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen meanwhile said from Doha that all foreign troops should leave Afghanistan by the end of August, Deutsche Welle reported.
Shaheen has said that the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan by the end of August is the “red line” of the Taliban, and the group sees the extension as a “continuation of the occupation of the country.”
Shaheen added that there was no reason to extend the deadline. Shaheen stressed that the extension of the US and other countries’ military presence in Afghanistan is fueling distrust.
According to Deutsche Welle while setting an ultimatum for the withdrawal of foreign troops, he said that extending the deadline for the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan would face a “reaction” from the Taliban.
Shaheen also said that citizens who had gathered at Kabul airport wanted to leave the country to escape poverty, citing fear of the Taliban as an excuse.
One killed, three wounded in Kabul airport shooting: Reports
German forces reported an exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen on the north side of Kabul airport on Monday, leaving one Afghan security force member dead and three others injured. .
CNN reported clashes reportedly began between Afghan forces and unknown individuals and led to the intervention by German and American forces.
Sources told Ariana News that Taliban officials at Kabul airport have entered into talks with US forces to resolve the challenges faced in the past week.
Reports indicate that a sniper reportedly opened fire on Afghan guards inside the facility, and the Afghan security forces responded with fire. However reports state that when the US forces opened fire, one Afghan soldier was killed and three others were wounded.
The Taliban has meanwhile appealed to the public not to gather outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport.
“Although people have problems, we ask them to please leave the place and let those who have documents travel. We advised the Mujahidin to treat the people well,” said Mawolavi Fateh, a Taliban commander at Kabul airport.
Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority has also said that all civilian flights have been suspended until further notice. The authority has also asked the public not to go to the airport.
“We ask people to please stop the chaos. Only those who have a document or visa in hand can travel, there is no civilian flight at the moment,” said Sibghatullah Kakar, a Civil Aviation Authority employee.
Despite multiple calls from the Taliban and organizations for people without documents or visas to stay away from the airport, hundreds continue to flock there daily in the hope of getting on an evacuation flight.
“I have NATO documents, I worked with Spanish forces, I also have documents, but I cannot travel due to overcrowding,” said Ali Jan, a resident of Parwan.
“There is no way of entering the airport, everyone coming here says they are going to America; these people don’t have documents,” said Assadullah, a resident of Kabul.
Haji Mohammad Idris has meanwhile been appointed as acting director of the Central Bank in a bid to resolve the issue of banks being closed, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
Closure of government offices and ministries hampers service delivery
Most government departments and ministries in Kabul remain closed a week after the Taliban’s takeover of the capital, despite an improved security situation and repeated calls by the Taliban for government employees to return to work.
Kabul residents have now also started calling for government offices to reopen.
One resident, Mohammad Reza Nawoandish, said: “I have been going to the Ministry of Higher Education for a few days to get a document, but there is no one to do the work for us and submit our documents to us.”
“The ministries are closed and the people are facing problems, now the (security) situation is also good and we want the ministries to be opened so the people can solve their problems,” said Shir Ali, another resident.
“The ministries must be opened, the people are in trouble, although the security has improved, but the provision of services has been closed and this problem must be solved,” said Hussain Saddiqi, another resident.
The Taliban, meanwhile, say the opening up of Afghan ministries and institutions depends on staff returning to work. They assured government workers that they have no need to be afraid.
“The Islamic Emirate has announced that everyone should come to work and there is no obstacle but the employees are not willing to work, and the Emirate is trying to get the ministries to work as soon as possible, and we ask the employees to return to their jobs without any fear,” said Mawolavi Bilal Nazari, a Taliban member.
Haji Mohammad Idris has meanwhile been appointed as acting director of the Central Bank in a bid to resolve the issue of banks being closed, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
On the other hand, experts have said the Taliban needs to announce the formation of a government as soon as possible.
“The Taliban must decide on governance as soon as possible so that the people know their fate and the Afghan administration must be activated and the people must be able to go about their daily lives; the Taliban are in a situation where they have to prove to the people that they have programs for the people,” said Hekmatullah Adalatyar, an international affairs analyst.
Following the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban last Sunday, most ministries except for the Ministry of Health and Urban Traffic have remained closed.
Taliban continue talks to establish an inclusive government
Khalil al-Rahman Haqqani, a member of the Taliban’s leadership, said on Monday that discussions are being held to map out a future government that is inclusive of the country’s political and military parties.
Haqqani recently held meetings at the homes of a number of Afghan politicians and called on them to pledge allegiance to the Taliban.
“We (want to) bring together all the political and military parties and unite them to work together to build a better Afghanistan and defend it,” Haqqani said.
However, a number of analysts have called for the immediate formation of a new government in Afghanistan, adding that the Taliban will not be able to succeed in forming a successful government without international support.
“They understand how to make peace, but when it comes to finances, they are financially inexperienced, and face a lack of educated people who can run the country,” said Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai, former president Ashraf Ghani’s brother.
A number of experts stress that the Taliban and Afghan politicians must act immediately to announce a new government so that Afghanistan’s economy does not collapse.
After the arrival of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul, along with a high-ranking delegation of Taliban, a number of foreign media outlets reported that the Taliban is due to announce the framework of the new government in the near future.
