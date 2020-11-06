Biden overtakes Trump by 917 votes Georgia state

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2020)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulled ahead in the battleground state of Georgia by 917 votes, CNN reported, as the votes counting continues in the state early on Friday.

Biden is locked in a tight election race with President Donald Trump in which no candidate currently has enough Electoral College votes to be declared the winner.

Biden has a 253 to 214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner.

Georgia’s 16 electoral votes would put Biden on the cusp of the 270 he needs to secure the presidency.

According to a Reuters report Biden, who earlier in the day urged patience as votes were counted, responded on Twitter: “No one is going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever.”