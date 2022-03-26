World
Biden meets U.S. troops reinforcing NATO east flank
President Joe Biden met with U.S. Army troops stationed in Poland on Friday (March 25) as part of his two-day visit to the country.
The president greeted members of the elite 82nd Airborne Division who have been deployed to Poland as part of efforts to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank.
Biden stopped by the base’s mess, where he chatted, took selfies and shared White House-provided pizza with servicemen and servicewomen. “Thank you very much for all you do,” he said, describing them as the “finest fighting force in the history of the world”.
Shaking hands with soldiers in the base barbershop, the commander-in-chief asked their names and cracked jokes. “You must be here for a second time,” Biden joked to a soldier with a crew cut.
The 82nd is one of the U.S. Army’s high readiness units, capable of deploying anywhere in the world with as little as 18 hours notice. 3,000 of the division’s paratroopers were moved to Poland in February as tensions built up ahead of the outbreak of fighting in neighbouring Ukraine.
Erdogan says Turkey’s position on procurement of Russian S-400s unchanged
Turkey’s position on its acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defence systems is unchanged and the matter is a “done deal”, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Friday, adding talks with Washington on new F-16 jets and kits were going well.
The United States imposed sanctions on NATO member Turkey’s defence industry in December 2020 over the S-400s and expelled Ankara from the F-35 stealth fighter jet programme, where it was a manufacturer and buyer. Ankara says the moves are unjust, Reuters reported..
Broadcaster Haberturk cited Erdogan as telling reporters on a return flight from a NATO summit in Brussels that he hoped positive talks on purchasing new F-16 jets and modernisation kits from Washington would yield results soon.
He also dismissed reports that U.S. officials had informally raised with Turkey the unlikely possibility of sending the S-400 systems to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, saying “all they do is cause commotion” in reference to Washington.
Erdogan said he also discussed the possibility of buying SAMP-T missile defence systems from the Franco-Italian Eurosam consortium with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the summit.
Four Pakistani soldiers killed in militant attack, military says
At least four Pakistani soldiers were killed in an attack by militants in northwestern Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan early on Thursday, the military said.
The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack, Reuters reported.
The militants tried to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan in Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district, Pakistani troops responded and foiled the attempt, the army said.
“Four soldiers were killed during the intense exchange of fire with the militants,” the military’s media wing said in a statement on Thursday night.
Militants also suffered heavy casualties, the statement said, quoting intelligence reports, but independent confirmation was not immediately possible because the districts along the mountainous Afghan border are off limits to journalists and human rights organisations.
Last month, at least five Pakistani soldiers were killed at a border post in northwestern Kurram district in a cross-border militant attack from Afghanistan.
US imposes sanctions targeting North Korea’s missile program
The United States has imposed sanctions on two Russian companies and a North Korean entity for transferring sensitive items to North Korea’s missile program, the US State Department said on Thursday.
It named the Russian entities as the Ardis Group of Companies LLC (Ardis Group) and PFK Profpodshipnik LLC. The North Korean entity targeted for sanctions was named as the Second Academy of Natural Science Foreign Affairs Bureau, Reuters reported.
In addition, Russian national Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin and North Korean national Ri Sung Chol were also sanctioned, the State Department said.
The sanctions announcement came on the same day North Korea said it tested a new, powerful type of intercontinental ballistic missile.
“These measures are part of our ongoing efforts to impede the DPRK’s ability to advance its missile program and they highlight the negative role Russia plays on the world stage as a proliferator to programs of concern,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name.
The United States also sanctioned Zhengzhou Nanbei Instrument Equipment Co Ltd for supplying Syria with equipment controlled by a chemical and biological weapons nonproliferation regime known as the Australia Group.
