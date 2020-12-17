Biden likely to get COVID-19 vaccine next week

(Last Updated On: December 17, 2020)

US president-elect Joe Biden is expected to receive his first coronavirus vaccination as soon as next week, a Biden transition official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Biden has said he would get the injection in a public setting to instill confidence in its safety.

Biden, who is 78, is in a high-risk category for the coronavirus because of his age.

Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence will meanwhile be vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday in a public event, the White House said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Wednesday brought more bad news when US health officials reported a record number of new deaths – more than 3,500 – and more than 240,000 new coronavirus cases.

But as the US administration rolls out its vaccine program, officials have said about 20 million people are expected to get their first shots by the end of this month.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said officials will soon provide a dashboard with the number of Covid-19 vaccinations completed, “so we know exactly how we’re doing on getting shots in arms.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday began to publish on its website the number of Pfizer vaccines allocated to each state.

So far 2.9 million doses of the vaccine have been allocated for delivery in the US and another 2.9 million are on hold for shipment when people need their second shots in three weeks.