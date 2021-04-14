Latest News
Biden confirms troop draw down to start on May 1
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday night officially confirmed that American troops withdrawal from Afghanistan will start on May 1.
He said the withdrawal process would be finished by September 11 – the anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States.
Biden said: “It is time to end America’s longest war. It is time for American troops to come home from Afghanistan.”
He said the US will begin its withdrawal on May and that it will not be a “hasty rush to the exit.”
He stated that if the Taliban attacks, the US will defend itself and partners with “all the tools at our disposal.”
Biden said that while the US will not stay in Afghanistan militarily it will continue to stand by the Afghans and assist with humanitarian needs and will continue to support women in the country.
He also said the US will call on countries in the region, including Pakistan, to do more for Afghanistan.
He said America went in to Afghanistan 20 years ago after being attacked and that 10 years ago the threat of Osama bin Laden was eliminated but that they stayed for another 10 years.
According to him, a close review of their presence in Afghanistan was done in consultation with a wide array of stakeholders but that the US now needs to focus on new threats along with other challenges including the coronavirus pandemic.
He said “we will reorganize counter-terrorism” initiatives and Washington will focus its full attention on terrorism threats wherever they arise – “not only in Afghanistan”.
Latest News
NATO Allies agree to pull out all troops over next few months
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced Wednesday night that all NATO Allies would withdraw their troops from Afghanistan starting May 1.
In a joint press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels late Wednesday night with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Stoltenberg said NATO will continue to support Afghanistan but not by having troops on the ground.
He said all Allies agreed Wednesday to start withdrawing troops from May 1 but added the decision was one that “carries risks”.
However, he noted that should NATO forces come under attack by the Taliban during the withdrawal phase they would be met with force.
Blinken said that the Taliban now has a choice to make and that it’s in “no one’s interests to plunge the country into a civil war”.
He also said ultimately it will be the people of Afghanistan who decide their future. “They are the ones who have to decide.”
Asked about Afghans at risk by US withdrawal and opportunities for asylum-seekers, Blinken said the US has a commitment to those Afghans who worked with the US. He also said however that a withdrawal of troops does not mean an end to US commitment.
The defense secretary in turn said any attack on their troops during the draw down will be responded to with force.
Austin said the US will seek to continue funding the Afghan Air Force and seek to fund security forces’ salaries but also said they know the Taliban will try to reverse gains made in the past 20 years and because of this a political settlement is needed.
Latest News
Afghans label troop withdrawal plan as ‘irresponsible’
Officials have slammed the planned unconditional withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and said the withdrawal should be done responsibly.
Speaking to Germany’s DPA news agency after news broke of US President Joe Biden’s expected announcement that troops will exit by September 11, one peace talks negotiator in Doha said: “It is the most irresponsible, selfish thing the United States could do to its Afghan partners.”
The peace talks team member, who asked not to be named, told DPA it might be the end of the war for Washington, but that Afghan partners will pay the price.
“They could have ended this in a responsible way, with a little more patience,” the negotiator said.
The former head of Afghanistan’s independent human rights commission Sima Samar meanwhile called the unconditional withdrawal “unfortunate.”
“The withdrawal should be conditional and responsible,” Samar said, adding that Afghans need to learn from the past, in an apparent reference to the sudden Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan in 1989 which led to the devastating civil war.
US Secretary of State confirmed reports on Wednesday that Washington would withdraw all its troops.
Ahead of a meeting with his NATO counterparts, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the time has come for international forces to withdraw from Afghanistan.
“Together, we went into Afghanistan to deal with those who attacked us and to make sure that Afghanistan would not again become a haven for terrorists who might attack any of us,” Blinken said as he arrived at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday.
“Together, we have achieved the goals that we we set out to achieve. And now it is time to bring our forces home,” he said.
The German defence minister went further and said ahead of Wednesday’s meeting that all NATO countries will pull out of Afghanistan together.
The Presidential Palace (ARG) has not yet commented on the reports. The Afghan presidential palace has not reacted to the decision yet. However, a presidential advisor had previously said that they would not comment until Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had spoken to President Biden about details of the withdrawal plan.
Latest News
‘Significant risk’ terrorist groups will seek to rebuild: CIA director
Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said Wednesday there is a “significant risk” that terrorist groups will seek to rebuild after U.S. troops withdraw and that not having troops in Afghanistan would diminish the agency’s ability to gather intelligence in the country.
Addressing a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Burns said: “Our ability to keep that thread in Afghanistan in check, from either al-Qaeda or ISIS in Afghanistan, has benefited greatly from the presence of US and coalition militaries on the ground and in the air fueled by intelligence provided by the CIA and our other intelligence partners.
“When the time comes for the US military to withdraw, the US government’s ability to collect and act on threats will diminish. That’s simply a fact,” Burns said.
“So all of that, to be honest, means that there is a significant risk once the US military and the coalition militaries withdraw.”
US President Joe Biden is expected to officially announce Wednesday that American troops will withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11.
Burns said that while military groups “remain intent on recovering the ability to attack U.S. targets…after years of sustained counterterrorism pressure, the reality is that neither of them have that capacity today.”
CIA Burns told lawmakers there is a “significant risk” that terrorist groups in Afghanistan will seek to rebuild after U.S. troops withdraw from Afghanistan later this year.
NATO Allies agree to pull out all troops over next few months
Biden confirms troop draw down to start on May 1
Afghans label troop withdrawal plan as ‘irresponsible’
‘Significant risk’ terrorist groups will seek to rebuild: CIA director
Ghani discusses troop withdrawal decision with Biden
Children as young as 11 beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
North Korea fires two short-range missiles
Eight killed in shooting spree at 3 US massage parlors
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, Head of the Harakat-e-Nejate Afghanistan
Sola: Danish critiizes HCNR’s plan for Turkey conference
Zerbena: Ministry of Public Works launches new projects
Morning News Show: The CASA-1000 project discussed
Sola: Preparations for Istanbul summit discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Gun salutes planned across UK to mark the death of Prince Phillip
-
Latest News3 days ago
‘Desperate situation’ for Ghani as his power is undermined: NYT
-
Latest News4 days ago
Al-Qaeda operating across Afghanistan: Report
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad meets with Ghani twice in one day over peace proposal
-
Latest News5 days ago
Massive fire breaks out at liquid gas facility in Herat
-
Latest News4 days ago
Political parties to present united front at Istanbul Summit
-
World3 days ago
Iran’s Zarif blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan peace plan outlines roadmap to future political system