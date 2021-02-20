Latest News
Biden ‘committed’ to working with NATO on Afghanistan
US President Joe Biden said that his administration “strongly” supports the diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the long-term conflict in Afghanistan.
Addressing the virtual Munich Security Conference, Biden stated that the United States is committed to consulting closely with NATO on the way forward in Afghanistan.
“You know, to me and to the United States, and to us, we’ll keep article — we’ll keep faith with Article 5. It’s a guarantee. An attack on one is an attack on all. That is our unshakable vow,” Biden said.
“The only time Article 5 has been invoked was after the United States was attacked on 9/11. You, our allies, joined us to fight al Qaeda, and the United States committed to consulting closely with our NATO Allies and partners on the way forward in Afghanistan.”
“My administration strongly supports the diplomatic process that’s underway and to bring an end to this war that is closing out 20 years,” he added.
“We remain committed to ensuring that Afghanistan never again provides a base for terrorist attacks against the United States and our partners and our interests,” US President emphasized.
This comes after the United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin stated on Thursday that the US is conducting a thorough review of the conditions of the US -Taliban Agreement to determine whether all parties have adhered to those conditions.
“The US would not undertake a hasty or disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Austin reassured allies.
Latest News
Moscow and Islamabad in sync over peace process: Kabulov
Russian President’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, on Friday met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and exchanged views on the Afghanistan peace process.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “both Pakistan and Russia have convergence of views on matters of mutual interest including an inclusive political settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan.”
Qureshi noted that Pakistan had consistently supported the Afghan peace process.
“He highlighted Pakistan’s facilitation of the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement and subsequent commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations,” the statement said.“The Foreign
Minister expressed the hope that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations would lead to its desired objective of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan,” the statement read.
The Pakistani official underlined the importance of regional consultations and appreciated the role of Four Party Talks in support of the Afghan peace process.
Russian Envoy Kabulov also met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan’s military media wing said in a statement that during the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation particularly developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed.
Bajwa stated that peace in both Afghanistan and Pakistan is in greater interest of the region.
“The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for Afghan Peace Process and expressed that, Pak-Russia relations will continue to prosper manifolds.
Both sides reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral relationship,” the statement said.
Latest News
Four killed in Kabul IED explosions
Three IED blasts rattled Kabul city early Saturday morning, leaving at least two people killed.
The first blast targeted a vehicle in Darulaman Road in PD6 of Kabul city at 8 a.m. Saturday.
At least two people were wounded in the explosion, police said.
Just 15 minutes later another IED hit a vehicle in the Kart-e-Parwan area in PD4 of the city, police added.
According to police, two people were killed in the blast.
The third blast happened in the PD3 of the city at around 10:20 am Saturday.
Police said a ranger-type vehicle was targeted by IED in the Pule Wahdad area in PD3 of the city, killing at least two people.
No group, so far, has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Latest News
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
The United States officially rejoined the Paris climate agreement on Friday.
The US State Department said in a statement on Friday that President Joe Biden signed the instrument to bring the United States back into the Paris Agreement on January 20.
Nearly 200 countries across the world have adopted the Paris pact, the landmark international accord to limit global warming and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Today, the United States 🇺🇸 re-joined the #ParisAgreement – the international response to the climate crisis.
But what exactly is the Paris Agreement? And how does it work? pic.twitter.com/JOnm9s7iRf
— UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) February 19, 2021
According to the US State Department, the Paris Agreement’s purpose is “both simple and expansive: to help us all avoid catastrophic planetary warming and to build resilience around the world to the impacts from climate change we already see.”
“Now, as momentous as our joining the Agreement was in 2016 — and as momentous as our rejoining is today — what we do in the coming weeks, months, and years is even more important,” the statement said.
“Climate change and science diplomacy can never again be “add-ons” in our foreign policy discussions. Addressing the real threats from climate change and listening to our scientists is at the center of our domestic and foreign policy priorities,” the statement read.
“It is vital in our discussions of national security, migration, international health efforts, and in our economic diplomacy and trade talks.”
“We are reengaging the world on all fronts, including at the President’s April 22nd Leaders’ Climate Summit. And further out, we very much looking forward to working with the United Kingdom and other nations around the world to make COP26 a success,” the statement concluded.
Former US President Donald Trump in 2017 announced his intention to withdraw the US from the treaty and officially notified the United Nations in 2019.
The US officially left the agreement on November 4, 2020.
Moscow and Islamabad in sync over peace process: Kabulov
Biden ‘committed’ to working with NATO on Afghanistan
Four killed in Kabul IED explosions
Tahawol: No decision taken on troops withdrawal in NATO summit
Pas Az Khabar: Increase of food prices in Afghanistan discussed
Trump’s impeachment trial to start in two weeks
Afghanistan wins by 16 runs in first of three ODIs against Ireland
Twitter bans account linked to Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei
Eleven trapped miners in China rescued after 14 days underground
UN warns staff against flying Pakistani airlines
Tahawol: No decision taken on troops withdrawal in NATO summit
Pas Az Khabar: Increase of food prices in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: NATO’s emphasis on continuing peace talks in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Interview with Mohammad Omar Daudzai, President Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy for Pakistan
Sola: Interim government in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban urges complete withdrawal in open letter to Americans
-
Latest News5 days ago
At least 70 trucks looted during Herat border inferno
-
Business4 days ago
Saffron harvest yields impressive 21 tons this year
-
Latest News3 days ago
World Bank approves $97 million grant to increase food security
-
Business5 days ago
Taliban kidnap 11 from Pashdan Dam project in Herat
-
Latest News3 days ago
Peace talks ‘under threat’ as Taliban prepare for major spring offensive
-
Latest News4 days ago
Commandos rescue 42 hostages held by the Taliban in Baghlan
-
Latest News3 days ago
New Zealand will wrap up military mission in Afghanistan