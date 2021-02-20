Biden ‘committed’ to working with NATO on Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2021)

US President Joe Biden said that his administration “strongly” supports the diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the long-term conflict in Afghanistan.

Addressing the virtual Munich Security Conference, Biden stated that the United States is committed to consulting closely with NATO on the way forward in Afghanistan.

“You know, to me and to the United States, and to us, we’ll keep article — we’ll keep faith with Article 5. It’s a guarantee. An attack on one is an attack on all. That is our unshakable vow,” Biden said.

“The only time Article 5 has been invoked was after the United States was attacked on 9/11. You, our allies, joined us to fight al Qaeda, and the United States committed to consulting closely with our NATO Allies and partners on the way forward in Afghanistan.”

“My administration strongly supports the diplomatic process that’s underway and to bring an end to this war that is closing out 20 years,” he added.

“We remain committed to ensuring that Afghanistan never again provides a base for terrorist attacks against the United States and our partners and our interests,” US President emphasized.

This comes after the United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin stated on Thursday that the US is conducting a thorough review of the conditions of the US -Taliban Agreement to determine whether all parties have adhered to those conditions.

“The US would not undertake a hasty or disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Austin reassured allies.