Biden calls on IEA to release American hostage

10 hours ago

(Last Updated On: January 31, 2022)

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday called on Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to release a U.S. civil engineer who was abducted two years ago and is believed to be the last American hostage held by the IEA.

Mark Frerichs, a 59-year-old U.S. Navy veteran from Lombard, Illinois, who worked in Afghanistan for a decade on development projects was kidnapped a month before the February 2020 U.S. troop pullout deal was signed and was transferred to the Haqqani network.

Monday marks his second year in captivity.

“Threatening the safety of Americans or any innocent civilians is always unacceptable, and hostage-taking is an act of particular cruelty and cowardice,” Biden said in a statement.

“The Taliban (IEA) must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable.”

Biden pulled U.S. troops out of Afghanistan in August in a chaotic withdrawal that drew sharp criticism from Republicans and his own Democrats as well as foreign allies and punctured his approval ratings.

Frerichs’ family has criticized the U.S. government for not pressing harder to secure his release. Last week, his sister, Charlene Cakora, made a personal plea to Biden in a Washington Post opinion piece titled, “President Biden, please bring home my brother, the last American held hostage in Afghanistan.”

The United States has raised Frerich’s case in every meeting with the Taliban (IEA), the State Department said in a statement. “We call on the Taliban (IEA) to release  him. We will continue working to bring him home,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken added in a Twitter post.

U.S. and IEA officials met for the first time since the pullout in October in Doha, Qatar, which had hosted talks on Afghanistan that led to the troop withdrawal.

The Qatari emir was due to visit the White House on Monday on a range of issues that will include global energy security, the White House said last week. Qatar represents U.S. interests in Kabul.

Bayat Foundation distributes aid to families in Laghman

10 mins ago

January 31, 2022

(Last Updated On: January 31, 2022)

Bayat Foundation officials said Monday that they have distributed foodstuff to hundreds of needy families in Laghman province.

According to the officials the food parcels included flour, rice and oil.

Needy families were first identified through an assessment survey before being handed the aid.

“We have now distributed aid to at-risk families in Laghman as part of our campaign to provide food to desperate Afghans. The foodstuff included flour, rice and oil that was distributed. We will also distribute in other provinces,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation.

Residents of the province, who received the food, welcomed the aid.

“It is a big donation in the current circumstances. We face economic problems,” said one Laghman resident, who received aid.

“We don’t have anything, everything is expensive. We can’t feed our children,” said another resident of Laghman.

“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation,” said another resident of Laghman.

These recipients also called on other charity organizations to help needy people.

“We received Bayat Foundation’s aid in a difficult economic situation. We call on the other charity organizations to help people in the current situation,” said Shaharyar, another resident of Laghman.

Bayat Foundation officials said that they continue to distribute aid to other provinces.

European Parliament to host ‘Afghan Women Days’

14 mins ago

January 31, 2022

(Last Updated On: January 31, 2022)

The European Union Parliament plans to host a series of events on Tuesday and Wednesday to highlight the situation faced by women in Afghanistan.

Parliament’s “Afghan Women Days” will kick off with a high-level conference on 1 February.

This event will bring together MEPs, prominent Afghan women who were finalists for Parliament’s 2021 Sakharov Prize, Commission and United Nations representatives as well as representatives of other international organisations, to address and cast light on the situation for women in Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the EU Parliament, the conference will feature Parliament President Roberta Metsola, former Afghan Minister of Women’s Affairs Sima Samar, Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR – recorded message), among others.

China sends train-load of aid to Afghanistan

55 mins ago

January 31, 2022

(Last Updated On: January 31, 2022)

A train carrying about 500 tons of humanitarian aid has departed from Xinjiang for Afghanistan, China’s envoy to Kabul Wang Yu said Sunday.

The train with around 500 tons of wheat, sugar, cooking oil and potato processing machines has left Xinjiang, China, Wang tweeted.

He added that this train, the second from China, will arrive in Afghanistan next month.

He stressed that his country is committed to helping the people of Afghanistan.

This comes amid a growing humanitarian crisis. The United Nations has warned that millions of Afghans are in the brink of starvation.

