Biden breaks silence, says leaving Afghanistan was the right decision
US President Joe Biden said on Monday night that the developments of the past week have reinforced that ending US military involvement in Afghanistan was the right decision.
He said Washington’s mission in Afghanistan “was never supposed to have been nation building” nor was it aimed at creating a unified, centralized democracy.
Addressing a press conference at the White House, Biden said: “Afghanistan political leaders gave up and fled the country. The Afghan military collapsed, sometimes without trying to fight.”
He said “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.”
“We spent over a trillion dollars. We trained and equipped an Afghan military force of some 300,000 strong — incredibly well equipped — a force larger in size than the militaries of many of our NATO allies.
“We gave them every tool they could need. We paid their salaries, provided for the maintenance of their air force.
“We gave them every chance to determine their own future. What we could not provide them was the will to fight for that future,” Biden said.
Biden said when he hosted former president Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the high council for national reconciliation, in June, he had a frank discussion with them about cleaning up the corruption in government and the about Afghan leaders uniting politically.
“We talked about how Afghanistan should prepare to fight their civil wars after the U.S. military departed,” he said.
“They failed to do any of that,” he added.
“I also urged them to engage in diplomacy, to seek a political settlement with the Taliban. This advice was flatly refused. Mr. Ghani insisted the Afghan forces would fight, but obviously he was wrong,” Biden said.
He went on to say that he is clear on his decision. “I will not repeat the mistakes we’ve made in the past — the mistake of staying and fighting indefinitely in a conflict that is not in the national interest of the United States, of doubling down on a civil war in a foreign country, of attempting to remake a country through the endless military deployments of U.S. forces.
“Those are the mistakes we cannot continue to repeat, because we have significant vital interests in the world that we cannot afford to ignore.”
He said the US will continue to support the Afghan people. “We will lead with our diplomacy, our international influence, and our humanitarian aid.
“We’ll continue to push for regional diplomacy and engagement to prevent violence and instability.
“We’ll continue to speak out for the basic rights of the Afghan people — of women and girls — just as we speak out all over the world,” he said.
Taliban spokesman Mujahid holds first press conference in Kabul
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday night that the Taliban has succeeded in ending the foreign occupation of Afghanistan after 20 years of “struggle”.
Addressing his first press conference, Mujahid threw some light on the current situation and reassured Kabul residents that “their security is assured.”
He also said that the Taliban has declared a general amnesty to prevent further fighting and that “we have given amnesty to everybody, there is no revenge.”
He said “no one will go after” Afghans who worked with the US, “there is no danger for them”.
On women’s rights, he stated these will be respected in accordance with Sharia law.
He said women form part of society and should therefore work where they were needed.
He also assured the international community that Afghanistan would not be used to carry out attacks on foreign countries.
He said however that the previous government was “weak and failed to keep their promises”.
With regards to the media, Mujahid said the Taliban wants all media outlets to continue operating. However, the media may not publish or broadcast anything that contradicts Islamic values; they need to be impartial; and no one may publish or broadcast anything that goes against national interests.
Ross Wilson says reports of US embassy closing are not true
US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson said Tuesday the American embassy in Kabul has not closed down and that reports to this effect were false.
In a message posted on Twitter, Wilson said: “Contrary to false reports, @USEmbassyKabul staff & I remain in #Kabul working hard to help 1000s of U.S. citizens and vulnerable Afghans & continuing engagement here.”
“Our commitment to the Afghan people endures,” he said.
This comes after US President Joe Biden said at a press briefing on Monday night that the embassy has been closed.
“We have safely shut down our embassy and transferred our diplomats.
“Our diplomatic presence is now consolidated at the airport as well,” he said.
He also said that over the next few days, the US intends to transport out thousands of American citizens who have been living and working in Afghanistan.
“We’ll also continue to support the safe departure of civilian personnel — the civilian personnel of our Allies who are still serving in Afghanistan.”
Kabul residents call for Ghani to be sent back to Afghanistan
Kabul residents on Monday voiced their anger at former president Ashraf Ghani, who slipped out of the country unnoticed on Sunday, and accused him of “national treason”.
Many residents accused Ghani of deserting his people and of leaving them with a “vague destiny”.
Ghani is believed to be in Oman, after flying out of Kabul soon after the Taliban reached the gates of the capital on Saturday night.
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation said on Sunday in a video message that Ghani had left Kabul in a precarious position.
“The former president ran away instead of consulting and reaching an agreement with the Islamic Emirate,” said Ahmad Nasir, a resident of Kabul.
A number of other Kabul residents have accused Ghani of looting cash reserves and called for the country that is hosting Ghani to send him back to Afghanistan to face trial.
“Mohammad Ashraf Ghani must be returned by Interpol police and held accountable for the betrayals he has committed against the people,” said Mansour, another resident.
Some residents also appealed to the Taliban to focus on nation-building and security and to share their plans with the people.
“People are worried. We want the Taliban to work for state-building and security and to share its plans,” said Ahmad Fawad, a resident.
Kabul residents’ anger at Ghani comes after he repeatedly said he would not leave the country. But just one day before he fled, he announced a reshuffling of key figures in his security forces.
