Biden beats Trump to become next American president

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2020)

Democratic Joe Biden has become the 46th president of the USA, American media reports indicate.

Biden has projected calm and compassion promised a more empathetic and scientific approach to the pandemic and pledged to stabilize American politics after four years of Donald Trump’s White House chaos.

Biden, who turns 78 at the end of this month, will become the oldest president when he is inaugurated in January in the midst of the worst public health crisis in 100 years, the deepest economic slump since the 1930s and a national reckoning on racism and police brutality that is still unresolved, CNN reports.

Biden’s win will end Trump’s tumultuous hold on Washington and condemn the Republican, who has had a lifelong obsession with winning, to the ranks of chief executives who lost after a single term, CNN stated.

As he watched his hopes of reelection being strangled with each tranche of votes in Pennsylvania, Trump lashed out on Twitter during the tense vote count, attempting to undermine democratic institutions with demands like “STOP THE COUNT.”

The President falsely claimed the election was being stolen from him as many mail-in ballots, which were often counted after Election Day votes, landed in the column of his opponent.

“There will not be blue states and red states when we win. Just the United States of America,” Biden said Wednesday afternoon.

“We are not enemies. What brings us together as Americans is so much stronger than anything that can tear us apart.”

Biden again asked for patience from his supporters on Thursday afternoon. “Stay calm. The process is working,” he said.

“Each ballot must be counted. … Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience, as well. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that is the envy of the world.”