Biden approves $976 million for refugees in US including Afghans
US President Joe Biden on Friday approved the use of up to $976.1 million from the United States Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund to meet unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs, including for additional relecations of individuals at risk “as a result of the situation in Afghanistan”.
In a memorandum to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden said it is important to the national interest to furnish assistance of an amount not to exceed $976.1 million for the purpose of meeting unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs to support Operation Allies Welcome and related efforts by the Department of State.
He said it is also to include additional relocations of individuals at risk as a result of the situation in Afghanistan and related expenses.
“Such assistance may be provided on a bilateral or multilateral basis as appropriate, including through contributions to international organizations and through funding to other nongovernmental organizations, governments, and United States departments and agencies.” he said.
The US evacuated at least 65,000 Afghans at the end of August, according to numbers provided by the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security.
The White House earlier said however that it was expecting to resettle up to 95,000 Afghans in the US, the majority of whom arrived by the end of September after spending time in third countries while being processed.
US claims it killed senior al Qaeda leader in Syria with drone strike
The U.S. military killed senior al Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar in a drone strike in Syria on Friday, a U.S. Central Command spokesman said.
“The removal of this al Qaeda senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians,” U.S. Army Major John Rigsbee said in a written statement.
The strike comes two days after a U.S. outpost in southern Syria was attacked. Rigsbee did not say if the U.S. drone strike was carried out in retaliation, Reuters reported.
Red Cross warns aid groups not enough to stave off humanitarian crisis
The Red Cross on Friday urged the international community to engage with Afghanistan’s new government, saying that aid groups on their own would be unable to stave off a humanitarian crisis.
Afghanistan has been plunged into crisis by the abrupt end of billions of dollars in foreign assistance following the collapse of the Western-backed government and return to power by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has since increased its efforts in the country while other organisations were also stepping up, Director General Robert Mardini said.
But he told Reuters that support from the international community, who had so far taken a cautious approach in engaging with the IEA was critical to providing basic services.
“Humanitarian organisations joining forces can only do so much. They can come up with temporary solutions.”
The United Nations on Thursday announced it had set up a fund to provide cash directly to Afghans, which Mardini said would solve the problem for three months.
“Afghanistan is a compounded crisis that is deteriorating by the day,” he said, citing decades of conflict compounded by the effects of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mardini said 30% of Afghanistan’s 39 million population were facing severe malnutrition and that 18 million people in the country need humanitarian assistance or protection.
The IEA expelled many foreign aid groups when it was last in power from 1996-2001 but this time has said it welcomes foreign donors and will protect the rights of their staff.
“No humanitarian organisation can compensate or replace the economy of a country,” Mardini said.
Pakistan coaches IEA on winning international recognition
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi gave Afghanistan’s new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) rulers advice Thursday on how to gain international recognition, during a visit to Kabul.
After returning to Islamabad, Qureshi said he advised Islamic Emirate leaders on how to improve their reputation.
“As a neighbour and as a well-wisher and friend, I conveyed to them what sort of steps they could take to enhance their international acceptability,” Qureshi said.
Qureshi, who was joined by Pakistan’s intelligence chief, said he met with the Taliban’s acting prime minister Hasan Akhund and most cabinet members during his brief visit to Kabul on Thursday.
They discussed forming a broader-based government, respecting women’s rights and girls’ need for education and clamping down on international terrorist organisations, Qureshi said.
“If they show fair progress on these issues, the stage for recognition would become easier for them,” he said at a press conference, adding that the “environment is getting better” for recognition.
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called Qureshi’s visit a “very good interaction” during which trade and reopening of the borders was discussed.
Qureshi is the third foreign minister after those of Qatar and Uzbekistan to visit Afghanistan since the IEA took power in mid-August.
