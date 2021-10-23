Biden approves $976 million for refugees in US including Afghans

(Last Updated On: October 23, 2021)

US President Joe Biden on Friday approved the use of up to $976.1 million from the United States Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund to meet unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs, including for additional relecations of individuals at risk “as a result of the situation in Afghanistan”.

In a memorandum to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden said it is important to the national interest to furnish assistance of an amount not to exceed $976.1 million for the purpose of meeting unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs to support Operation Allies Welcome and related efforts by the Department of State.

He said it is also to include additional relocations of individuals at risk as a result of the situation in Afghanistan and related expenses.

“Such assistance may be provided on a bilateral or multilateral basis as appropriate, including through contributions to international organizations and through funding to other nongovernmental organizations, governments, and United States departments and agencies.” he said.

The US evacuated at least 65,000 Afghans at the end of August, according to numbers provided by the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security.

The White House earlier said however that it was expecting to resettle up to 95,000 Afghans in the US, the majority of whom arrived by the end of September after spending time in third countries while being processed.