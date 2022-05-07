World
Biden announces new security aid for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Friday a package of security assistance to Ukraine that will provide additional artillery munitions, radars and other equipment that a U.S. official separately said was worth $150 million.
In a statement, Biden did not specify the amount. His administration has nearly exhausted funding from a drawdown authority and he urged Congress to pass his proposed $33 billion assistance package for Ukraine, he added.
World
Building collapse in China’s Changsha kills 53
Fifty-three people died when a housing block collapsed in the Chinese city of Changsha last week, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday after days of rescue efforts.
Rescuers have pulled 10 survivors from the rubble of the eight-storey “self-built” house in Hunan province that collapsed on April 29, according to CCTV.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation by local authorities and several people have been arrested, according to the report.
World
Sweden says it received U.S. security assurances if it hands in NATO application
Sweden has received assurances from the United States that it would receive support during the period a potential application to join NATO is processed by the 30 nations in the alliance, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in Washington on Wednesday.
Sweden and neighbour Finland stayed out of NATO during the Cold War, but Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its invasion of Ukraine have led the countries to rethink their security policies, with NATO membership looking increasingly likely.
Both countries are concerned they would be vulnerable during an application process, which could take up to a year to be approved by all NATO’s members.
“Naturally, I’m not going to go into any details, but I feel very sure that now we have an American assurance,” Linde told Swedish TV from Washington after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“However, not concrete security guarantees, those you can only get if you are a full member of NATO,” she added.
Linde declined to say what assurances she had received from Blinken.
“They would mean that Russia can be clear that if they direct any kind of negative activities against Sweden, which they have threatened, it would not be something that the U.S. would just allow to happen … without a response,” she said.
A U.S. State Department statement issued after the meeting said Blinken had reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to NATO’s policy of welcoming new members, but it made no mention of security assurances.
Sweden’s defence minister said last month that an application could trigger a number of responses from Russia, including cyber attacks and hybrid measures – such as propaganda campaigns – to undermine Sweden’s security.
Moscow has warned it could deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in the European exclave of Kaliningrad if Sweden and Finland become NATO members.
Linde, who will now travel to Canada to discuss security matters with its government, said the United States was strongly supportive of Swedish and Finnish membership in NATO, which would increase stability in the Baltic and Arctic regions.
Both Sweden and Finland are expected to make a decision about whether to apply to join NATO this month.
World
U.S. wants U.N. Security Council vote on N.Korea sanctions in May
The United States would like the U.N. Security Council to vote during May to further sanction North Korea over its renewed ballistic missile launches, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Tuesday.
The United States circulated an initial draft resolution to the 15-member council last month that proposed banning tobacco and halving oil exports to North Korea and blacklisting the Lazarus hacking group.
However, Russia and China have already signaled opposition to boosting sanctions in response to Pyongyang’s March launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile – its first since 2017. A Security Council resolution needs nine “yes” votes to pass, without a veto by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States.
“It is our plan to move forward with that resolution during this month,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters when asked if she would put it to a vote. The United States is president of the Security Council for May.
“We’re very concerned about the situation,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “It is our hope that we can keep the council unified in condemning those actions by the DPRK (North Korea).”
North Korea has been subjected to U.N. sanctions since 2006, which the U.N. Security Council has steadily stepped up over the years in a bid to cut off funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
But the hermit Asian state has successfully worked to evade some U.N. sanctions, according to independent U.N. sanctions monitors, who reported in February that North Korean cyberattacks on cryptocurrency exchanges were earning Pyongyang hundreds of millions of dollars.
ATN secures rights to broadcast exciting new domestic one-day cricket tournament
Germany to limit number of Afghan refugees to 5,000
U.S. identifies 109 cases of severe hepatitis, including 5 deaths, in children
Biden announces new security aid for Ukraine
Uzbekistan hoping to engage with IEA without alienating the West
11 IEA forces killed in Herat traffic accident
ICC expecting findings of study into women’s cricket in Afghanistan
Afghan para-swimming sensation scoops gold for first time as American citizen
ICC officially recognizes Mirwais Ashraf as ACB Representative to the Board
Da Afghanistan Bank lifts restrictions on withdrawal of salaries from banks
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Thomas West says Afghanistan is still a priority for Washington
-
Sport4 days ago
Karim Janat: ‘I want to be a mix of Rohit Sharma and Shoaib Akhtar’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ghani releases Eid message, urges against ‘monopoly’ of power
-
World4 days ago
Israel demands apology after Russia says Hitler had Jewish roots
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan falls 34 places in World Press Freedom Index
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan denies reports it violated Afghan airspace
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA says its forces will protect Afghanistan airports