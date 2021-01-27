Latest News
Biden and Stoltenberg discuss global challenges including Afghanistan
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke to US President Joe Biden on Tuesday night and agreed they need to work together on various global challenges including countering terrorism in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by NATO, Stoltenberg congratulated Biden on his inauguration, and said “was a powerful demonstration of the strength of America’s democracy and the values we share, and the start of a new chapter for our transatlantic Alliance.”
Stoltenberg also welcomed Biden’s focus on rebuilding alliances, stressing that NATO is the place where Europeans and Americans meet every day and that together, “we can face challenges that none of our nations can face alone.”
The two agreed to work together on preparing the NATO Summit in Brussels later this year, where leaders will take decisions to make the Alliance even stronger, read the statement.
They also discussed the range of challenges that NATO Allies face, such as countering international terrorism, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, dealing with a more assertive Russia, and addressing the implications for the security of the rise of China.
Biden and Stoltenberg also affirmed their intention to work together on other global challenges such as climate change and the pandemic.
They stressed the need to maintain the momentum for increased defense spending, to keep Alliance nations safe.
Govt, UK and Canada stand firm on preserving media freedom
Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs for Strategy and Policies Sediq Sediqqi said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that the Afghan government will deter any attempt by the enemy to silence Afghanistan’s media.
He said: “The Afghan government will deter enemies’ any attempt to falter or silence our media.
“We will stand firm to uphold one of our best gains of the past twenty years with our international allies who helped us to achieve it. No to dark ages [of the Taliban regime],” he said.
This comes after a joint press release was issued by embassies of the UK and Canada in Afghanistan on Wednesday marking the first anniversary of Afghanistan signing the Global Pledge on Media Freedom and joining the Media Freedom Coalition.
The Coalition is a partnership of 37 countries working to defend media freedom wherever it is threatened.
As co-chairs of the Global Campaign for Media Freedom, the UK and Canada stated it was reflecting Wednesday on the progress made to defend media freedom in Afghanistan.
“In July 2020, the Afghan Lower House of Parliament rejected amendments to the Mass Media Law, which would have had concerning implications for Afghan press freedom.
“Members of Afghanistan’s media community came together in solidarity, and we welcome the government’s decision to consult with them on any future changes,” the statement read.
However, the embassies stated that the threats to the safety of journalists and media professionals in the country remains one of the obstacles to the full implementation of the right to freedom of expression in Afghanistan.
“Unfortunately, Afghan journalists have faced growing levels of violence and insecurity over the past year. Members of the media, human rights activists, and other prominent members of civil society have been threatened, injured, or killed in targeted attacks – many of which are attributable to the Taliban and their proxies.
“We condemn all acts of violence, threats, censorship and intimidation towards those who are fighting to create a safer, fairer Afghanistan.” the statement from the embassies read.
It also noted that media outlets work tirelessly to uncover the truth and bravely report on it.
As such, “there must be full and transparent investigations into these heinous targeted attacks.
“All parties to the conflict in Afghanistan have a moral responsibility to end violence as a demonstration of their commitment to peace. We expect parties to the Afghan peace negotiations, including the Taliban, to publicly condemn the targeted attacks on members of the media, civil society organizations and the government.
“We also call for greater support from each side for the protection of journalists and the freedom of expression.
“Freedom of media and expression is a cornerstone of a democratic society and is essential for the protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms. Attacks on media freedom are attacks on human rights,” the statement read.
The embassies stated that the vibrant Afghan media scene has been one of the biggest successes of the last two decades, and, according to the British and Candadian embassies it cannot be allowed to falter in the face of growing insecurity.
The UK and Canada stated their reiterate their commitment to working collaboratively with Afghanistan to defend its wide-ranging media landscape and protect its courageous journalists.
“Where media representatives are free to do their work safely, societies are more prosperous and resilient,” the statement read.
COVID-19
Global coronavirus cases surpass 100 million
As countries around the world struggle with new virus variants and vaccine shortfalls, the global COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 100 million mark on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally.
Almost 1.3 percent of the world’s population has now been infected with COVID-19, and more than 2.1 million people have died.
One person has been infected every 7.7 seconds, on average, since the start of the year. Around 668,250 cases have been reported each day over the same period, and the global fatality rate stands at 2.15 percent, Reuters reported.
The worst-affected countries – the United States, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom – make up more than half all reported COVID-19 cases but represent 28 percent of the global population, according to a Reuters analysis.
It took the world 11 months to record the first 50 million cases of the pandemic, compared to just three months for cases to double to 100 million.
Around 56 countries have begun vaccinating people for the coronavirus, administering at least 64 million doses. Israel leads the world on per capita vaccinations, inoculating 29 percent of its population with at least one dose.
With over 25 million cases, the United States has the highest death toll and has reported just under 425,00 deaths, almost twice as many deaths as Brazil, which has the second-highest death toll in the world.
In India, the nation with the second-highest number of cases, infections are decreasing, with almost 13,700 new infections reported on average each day. The world’s second-most populous country inoculated more than one million people within a week of starting its vaccination campaign.
Two policemen killed, four wounded in separate blasts in Kabul
Two explosions targeted police vehicles on Wednesday morning in Kabul city, killing at least two Afghan National Police members and wounding four others, police confirmed.
According to police, the first blast targeted an ANP ranger vehicle in the Daspachri area in PD15 of Kabul at around 8:04am.
Two policemen sustained minor injuries, police added.
The second explosion also targeted a police ranger in the Salim Karwan area in PD12 of the city at around 9:32, as a result, at least two policemen were killed and two others wounded, police stated.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blasts.
