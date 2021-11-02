Latest News
Biden and Erdogan meet on sidelines of G20 Summit, discuss Afghanistan
President Joe Biden met with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed a number of issues including NATO’s mission in Afghanistan and the need for humanitarian assistance.
According to a statement issued by the White House, Biden underscored his desire to maintain constructive relations with Turkey, expand areas of cooperation, and manage disagreements effectively.
“He expressed appreciation for Turkey’s nearly two decades of contributions to the NATO mission in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
Among other issues discussed was the political process in Syria, the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghans in need, elections in Libya, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, and diplomatic efforts in the South Caucasus.
President Biden reaffirmed Turkey’s importance as a NATO Ally, but noted U.S. concerns over Turkey’s possession of the Russian S-400 missile system. “He also emphasized the importance of strong democratic institutions, respect for human rights, and the rule of law for peace and prosperity,” read the statement.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
Pentagon removes more than 130,000 Afghanistan War photos and videos
The Pentagon has quietly removed a massive collection of Afghanistan War footage totaling more than 120,000 photos and 17,000 videos from its official visual record, Task and Purpose reported Monday.
The images and videos, which date back more than a decade, were previously published to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, or DVIDS, a vast repository of public domain material that’s available for use by the public and the press.
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday that he made the decision to temporarily archive any images and videos that could put Afghans in danger.
“My guidance was: I want any imagery that could be used to identify individuals and/or family members over the last 20 years of war; I wanted it to be unpublished for a temporary period of time, and it is temporary,” Kirby told reporters at a Pentagon news briefing. “It was done out of an abundance of caution.”
He said about 120,000 photographs and about 17,000 videos have been unpublished but he did not say when they would be reposted.
“We did not delete, but we took off publicly accessible platforms and archived for future republication at a later date,” Kirby said. “We removed thousands of still imagery and videos that would show the faces or any other identifiable information about many of the Afghans that we have worked for and we have supported and who have supported us over the last 20 years.”
As of Monday, there were approximately 86,000 images and 46,000 videos from Afghanistan remaining on DVIDS.
“This was an abundance of caution that we felt was necessary in keeping with our obligation to protect the identities of our Afghan allies and partners,” Kirby said.
“When we don’t feel that that need is there, then we will absolutely republish them.”
But Kirby described the effort to remove so many pictures and videos as a “mammoth undertaking” that took nearly two months; and he added: “The reason why I didn’t announce it was because we were in the middle of it and it wouldn’t make much sense to tell the world that we were archiving these images before we were done archiving them.”
Powerful explosion rocks Kabul as military hospital targeted
Ministry of Interior spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty has confirmed reports of casualties following two explosions outside the Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan hospital in Wazir Akbar Khan on Tuesday afternoon.
Khosty did not provide further details but eyewitness said a number of people have been killed and wounded.
The explosions happened shortly before 1.30pm Kabul time in a busy part of the city.
Eyewitnesses said gunfire can be heard coming from the hospital after attackers entered the building.
One attacker reportedly blew himself up at the front entrance.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan Hospital has been a military hospital and with it’s 400-beds, is the largest military medical facility in Afghanistan.
This is the third time the facility has been targeted.
In May 2011, a powerful bomb was detonated on the grounds of the hospital killing 6 people and injuring 26 and in March 2017, it was attacked by a group of gunmen, some of them dressed in white hospital robes.
The unconfirmed death toll was reportedly over 100, with an unknown number injured. The Islamic State (Daesh) claimed responsibility.
Thai capital welcomes first tourists for quarantine-free holiday
More than a thousand foreign tourists arrived in Bangkok on Monday, the first wave of travelers to the Thai capital in 18 months, as part of a quarantine waiver for visitors vaccinated against COVID-19.
There were 1,534 foreign arrivals and 890 Thais on 40 international flights on an opening day on Monday, senior health official Kiattiphum Wongraijit said.
The waiver covers more than 60 countries, including the United States and China, plus several places in Europe, from where some were escaping the winter blues.
“Right now, in Europe, as you know it’s quite cold, so we decided to go come here,” said German tourist, Simon Raithel, among the first arrivals.
Thailand, one of the Asia-Pacific’s most popular tourist destinations, has enforced strict entry curbs that were criticized in the travel industry for being too onerous and economically damaging.
More than 3 million Thai tourism-dependent jobs and an estimated $50 billion a year in revenue have been lost.
Before the pandemic, tourism accounted for about 12% of Thai GDP, with one survey ranking Bangkok as the world’s most visited city.
Thailand tested the waters with the reopening of the island of Phuket, but the pilot scheme had mixed results, drawing just 1% of its monthly pre-pandemic level when it started in July.
Under the new national program, visitors must await a negative COVID-19 test on arrival then can travel freely the following day.
“It is much easier,” said Marguerite Jeason from France. “Before at first, it was 14 nights.”
Airlines have rushed to ready the country for the hoped influx of visitors, bringing jets back from hibernation.
Still, the pickup is expected to be relatively slow, with 180,000 foreign arrivals anticipated this year and 7 million next year, compared with some 40 million in 2019.
