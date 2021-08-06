Latest News
Beware Taliban promises, Afghanistan envoy to China warns
The Taliban cannot be trusted to keep their promise to China not to harbour Islamist militants seeking separatism in its Xinjiang region, Afghanistan‘s ambassador to China told Reuters, a week after China hosted Taliban officials.
The withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, and a surge in fighting as Taliban insurgents gain territory, raise concerns for China, which worries that more instability in the region will disrupt its Belt and Road plan for infrastructure and energy links to the west and embolden separatists to destabilise its far western Xinjiang region.
Last week Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted a Taliban delegation in the northern city of Tianjin, days after meeting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in the same location.
The Taliban pledged not to interfere in China’s internal affairs or allow Afghan territory to be used by anti-China forces.
But Afghan ambassador to China, Javid Ahmad Qaem, was dismissive of Taliban promises.
“I don’t think even China believes in that,” Qaem told Reuters in an interview, adding that the Taliban were “only saying this to get regional support”.
Instead of backing one Afghan side against another, as the United States and the Soviet Union have done in the past, China has adopted an “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned” approach, in line with its principle of non-intervention.
“The Chinese position is they want to mediate,” Qaem said in the Thursday interview at his embassy, adding that the U.S.-backed Afghan government welcomed China’s involvement and he understood why it wanted to stick to the middle ground.
The United Nations said in a report last month that the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a militant group affiliated with al Qaeda that China says wants to set up a separate state in Xinjiang, is active in Afghanistan in areas including the northeastern province of Badakshan, where China and Afghanistan share a remote 76 km border.
Qaem, 41, who has been in his post since November 2019, scoffed at the suggestion the Taliban might turn against their fellow militants from Xinjiang.
“It’s the same ideology. How could you expect somebody with the same thinking to fight other people who are with the same thinking?” he said.
China has maintained friendly relations with the Afghan government but also has also hedged its bets, analysts say, with its ties with the Taliban. Last month’s visit by a Taliban delegation followed a similar one in 2019.
In receiving the Taliban officials in their traditional tunics and turbans, Wang called them a “significant military and political force” expected to play a key role in Afghanistan‘s reconstruction.
“As the Taliban gain inroads, China wants to maintain contact and ensure that it is not in the Talibans’ bad books, just in case they come to power,” said Yang Chaohui, a lecturer at the School of International Studies at Peking University.
“China would normally be wary of any grouping that operates on the basis of religious extremism, but it has no intention of fighting the Taliban, because it knows it has no chance of succeeding in what the United States and Soviet Union have both failed to do,” Yang said.
Qaem said he would prefer that China was fully behind the government but also said that Beijing was transparent about its engagement with the Taliban, informing the government before extending its invitation and briefing it afterwards.
“We have faith in the Chinese intentions,” he said.
Qaem said the Afghan government had not asked China to send troops to support it but it could help in other ways.
China could encourage Pakistan – which has long seen the Taliban as the best option for limiting the influence of old rival India in Afghanistan – to build trust with the Afghan government, Qaem said.
China could also serve as a conduit for messages from Kabul to the Taliban, as it was at last week’s meeting – relaying a government call for a ceasefire and an appeal for an inclusive political framework, he said.
China can also help in boosting trade and buying more Afghan products such as saffron, he said.
“So as long as that is provided, I don’t think China needs to send boots,” he said.
UN says Afghan war has entered ‘deadlier, more destructive phase’
The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan on Friday questioned the Taliban’s commitment to a political settlement, telling the U.N. Security Council the war has entered a “deadlier and more destructive phase” with more than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taliban offensive.
“A party that was genuinely committed to a negotiated settlement would not risk so many civilian casualties, because it would understand that the process of reconciliation will be more challenging, the more blood is shed,” Deborah Lyons said.
The Taliban have stepped up their campaign to defeat the U.S.-backed government since April as foreign forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war. The Taliban captured an Afghan provincial capital and assassinated the government’s top media officer in Kabul on Friday.
“This is now a different kind of war, reminiscent of Syria, recently, or Sarajevo, in the not-so-distant past,” Lyons said.
“To attack urban areas is to knowingly inflict enormous harm and cause massive civilian casualties. Nonetheless, the threatening of large urban areas appears to be a strategic decision by the Taliban, who have accepted the likely carnage that will ensue,” she said.
Peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators started last year in the Qatari capital of Doha, but have not made any substantive progress.
Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the council that the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan was of increasing concern and “with the withdrawal of foreign forces, the outlook looks grim.
“It is clear that there is no military solution to the Afghan situation, but in the current situation – given the absence of progress on the negotiation track – the prospects of Afghanistan slipping into full scale and protracted civil war, unfortunately, is a stark reality,” he said.
Senior U.S. diplomat Jeffrey DeLaurentis urged the Taliban to halt their offensive, pursue a political settlement and protect Afghanistan‘s infrastructure and people.
“The Taliban must hear from the international community that we will not accept a military takeover of Afghanistan or a return of the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate,” he said.
Afghanistan‘s U.N. Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai urged the Security Council to act to “prevent a catastrophic situation.”
“We’re alarmed by reports and incidents of gross human rights violation by the Taliban and their foreign terrorist associates in almost half of our country and we are extremely concerned about the safety and security of people in cities under Taliban attacks,” he said.
Thousands flee in Greece as wildfires sweep through Mediterranean
Thousands of people fled their homes on the outskirts of Athens on Friday as emergency crews struggled to stop wildfires from spreading to more towns while scorching winds fueled blazes across Greece for the fourth day.
Like elsewhere in Europe, Greece has been grappling with extreme weather this summer and a week-long heatwave – its worst in 30 years – has sparked simultaneous wildfires in many parts of the country, burning homes and killing animals as flames tear through thousands of acres of land.
There were 56 active fronts across Greece on Friday, from the Peloponnese to the island of Evia near the capital, where hundreds of people had to be evacuated by boat as flames burned through forestland to the shore.
“We are continuing our efforts, hour by hour, to tackle multiple fires today,” Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said, as authorities ordered the evacuation of more suburbs north of Athens, where wildfires on the foothills of Mount Parnitha burst back into life late on Thursday.
“Conditions are extremely dangerous,” he said.
The fire, which first broke out on Tuesday, burned around the main highway linking the capital to northern Greece and hundreds of firefighters with water-bombing aircraft were engaged in a “titanic effort” to prevent the flames reaching the nearby town of Marathon, Hardalias said.
“We might have to spend the night in the car if we don’t find a friend to host us,” said Yorgos, 26, who had to leave his home in the suburb of Polydendri.
In neighbouring Turkey, authorities are battling the country’s worst ever wildfires, and flames sweeping through its southwestern coastal regions forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. In Italy, hot winds fanned flames on the island of Sicily this week.
‘A CATASTROPHE’
Athenians were told to stay indoors again to avoid toxic fumes as the blaze, fuelled by winds and explosions on high-voltage power lines, sent a cloud of smoke over the capital.
Temperatures have been over 40 degrees Celsius (107 Fahrenheit) all week and no let up was expected on Friday with gale force winds expected to spread the flames further.
The Athens power grid operator announced staggered power cuts in the surrounding region to ensure there were no major outages in mainland Greece.
On Evia, coastguard vessels assisted by tourist boats have picked up 631 people since late Thursday from three beaches on the island, where the flames have burned through a vast area of pine forest since Tuesday and reached the sea.
The island’s deputy governor, George Kelaiditis, called it “the biggest catastrophe in Evia in 50 years,” with hundreds of damaged houses and thousands of acres of burned forest land.
In the Peloponnese, where firefighters saved Ancient Olympia, the site of the first Olympic Games, from a raging fire this week, the flames left behind scorched earth and dead animals.
“A catastrophe,” said farmer Marinos Anastopoulos. “The fire came around midday with swirling winds and homes were burned, a lot of animals burned to death. Rabbits, sheep, dogs, everything.”
Joining firefighters from countries including France, Cyprus and Sweden, Israel said it was sending a team of 16 firefighters to Greece.
Taliban capture Nimroz provincial capital: MP
The Zaranj city of Nimroz province fell to the Taliban on Friday afternoon, sources said.
MP Gul Ahmad Noorzad told Ariana News that the militants have captured key government compounds, including the governor’s office, police headquarters, and Nimroz prison.
He added that currently, the Afghan forces are resisting the insurgent at the provincial National Directorate of Security (NDS) office in the city.
Noorzad noted that the Taliban entered the city without any clash with the Afghan Security and Defense Forces.
The city of Zaranj is the first provincial capital that the Taliban managed to capture as the militants increased offensives across the country.
A spokesperson for Nimroz’s police, who declined to be named for security reasons, has told Reuters that the Taliban had been able to capture the city because of a lack of reinforcements from the government.
Meanwhile, footage released on social media shows that people are looting police stations and Nimroz prison after the Taliban captured parts of the city.
Video also shows that the Taliban militants captured Nimroz airport.
The insurgents have taken dozens of districts and border crossings in recent months and put pressure on several provincial capitals, including Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south, as foreign troops withdraw.
