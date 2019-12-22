Best Muay Thai Referee Award Goes to Ali Zafar Atefi

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2019)

Ali Zafar Atefi, an Afghan Muay Thai referee, was chosen as the best referee in Asian Muaythai Championships 2019.

He was awarded as the best referee by International Federation of Muaythai Associations at the closing ceremony of the championship.

The event was held in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in which 300 athelates from 36 countries had participated.

Afghan National Muay Thai Team won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals from the Asian Championships.

Shukria Bahmani won the gold medal in the 60 kg category while Arezo Hussain Zada won the silver medal in the 48 kg category.

Winners of the bronze medals are Shabnam Hussain Zada in the 48 kg category and Shir Hussain Azimi in the 60 kg category.